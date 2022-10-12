Ranveer Singh modifies his Aston Martin sportscar, wraps it in electric blue shade

Ranveer Singh is currently one of the most popular Bollywood actors across the world. From Shaquille O'Neal to Daniel Mac, the ace actor has been on a roll when it comes to viral Instagram Reels too. Apart from movies and Reels, Ranveer Singh also entertains the crowd with his exotic car collection. The Bollywood star owns a range of cars including Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes Maybach S500, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d and others. One of the most popular cars that Singh has been spotted driving around is the Aston Martin Rapide S. Ranveer Singh has been the owner of Aston Martin Rapide S for quite a while now but recently when the actor drove the car to the airport, fans and paparazzi noticed something new in the car. Ranveer Singh has wrapped his Aston Martin Rapide S in aqua blue colour. Take a look at the revamped Aston Martin sportscar owned by Ranveer Singh.