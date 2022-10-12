Ranveer Singh modifies his Aston Martin sportscar, wraps it in electric blue shade

Take a look at the revamped Aston Martin sportscar owned by Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Singh is currently one of the most popular Bollywood actors across the world. From Shaquille O'Neal to Daniel Mac, the ace actor has been on a roll when it comes to viral Instagram Reels too. Apart from movies and Reels, Ranveer Singh also entertains the crowd with his exotic car collection. The Bollywood star owns a range of cars including Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes Maybach S500, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d and others. One of the most popular cars that Singh has been spotted driving around is the Aston Martin Rapide S. Ranveer Singh has been the owner of Aston Martin Rapide S for quite a while now but recently when the actor drove the car to the airport, fans and paparazzi noticed something new in the car. Ranveer Singh has wrapped his Aston Martin Rapide S in aqua blue colour. Take a look at the revamped Aston Martin sportscar owned by Ranveer Singh.
1. Ranveer Singh gets a wrap job for Aston Martin Rapide S
Ranveer Singh opted for a matte aqua blue colour for his Aston Martin Rapide S sportscar. The original colour of the popular car is white. The new wrap job gives a refreshed feel to the car and the choice of colour has received a mixed response from netizens.
2. Ranveer Singh’s first car with paddle shifters
The Aston Martin Rapide S is the first car with paddle shifters that Ranveer Singh bought. As revealed in an interview to Top Gear, Singh revealed that “The Aston was the first car that I owned that had paddle shifters, which I absolutely dig. The Aston can be appreciated by a purist.”
3. Aston Martin Rapide S costs around Rs 3.9 crore
Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin Rapide S 4 door GT car costs around Rs 3.9 crore (ex-showroom). The car is powered by a 6.0 litre V12 petrol engine that produces a maximum of 552 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque.
4. Aston Martin Rapide S has a top speed of 327 kmph
The Aston Martin Rapide S comes with 8-speed automatic transmission and has a top speed of 327 kmph. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds.
5. Ranveer Singh also owns a Lamborghini Urus
Ranveer Singh also owns a orange coloured Lamborghini Urus sporty SUV. The ‘beast’ is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 engine that produces 650 Ps and 850 Nm of peak torque.