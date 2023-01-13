Pravaig Veer EV aimed to serve Indian armed forces showcased at Auto Expo 2023

At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, homegrown car brand Pravaig showcased the Veer EV that is aimed to serve the armed forces of the country. The EV with camouflage was one of a kind at this year’s Auto Expo and it gathered lots of eyeballs at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The Pravaig Veer EV comes with tons of customisation options and it is powered by a battery that is currently in use with NATO forces. The company claims that Pravaig Veer EV offers more than 500 kms of driving range on a single charge.