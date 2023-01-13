Pravaig Veer EV aimed to serve Indian armed forces showcased at Auto Expo 2023

The company claims that Pravaig Veer EV offers more than 500 kms of driving range on a single charge.
At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, homegrown car brand Pravaig showcased the Veer EV that is aimed to serve the armed forces of the country. The EV with camouflage was one of a kind at this year’s Auto Expo and it gathered lots of eyeballs at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The Pravaig Veer EV comes with tons of customisation options and it is powered by a battery that is currently in use with NATO forces. The company claims that Pravaig Veer EV offers more than 500 kms of driving range on a single charge.
1. Pravaig Veer EV
Pravaig Veer EV has a top speed of 210 kms/h. The motors in the vehicle produce 402 BHP power and 620 Nm torque. The EV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph speed in just 4.9 seconds.
2. Pravaig Veer EV
The high power LED projector adjustable headlamps in VEER alleviates the strain of driving long distances at night. The high efficiency of the high power LED system allows for added range. With the unique open architecture with age the lights are claimed to stay crystal clear and good as new throughout their long lifetime.
3. Pravaig Veer EV
VEER has a class leading 8 Camera sensor array. These high resolution cameras provide exterior perspectives as well as a 360° overhead view of your VEER, allowing you to confidently navigate in tight parking spots.
4. Pravaig Veer EV
MultiVAC is a powerful computer that is the master brain of VEER. It is so powerful that in 2002 it would've been the most powerful supercomputer in the world. It is constantly updated with software, and along with the hardware suite it runs advanced driver assistance applications from Pravaig.
5. Pravaig Veer EV
All sides are protected with individual airbags in all captain seats. Front passenger side and driver airbags for safety come standard. The highest quality airbags from the most experienced suppliers in the world, VEER is one of the safest cars on global roads.