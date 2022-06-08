PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features

PMV EaS-E is a fully electric smart microcar for everyday use with a top speed of 70 Kmph.
PMV Electric, a Mumbai-based start-up, is planning to launch a hi-tech micro electric car in India called EaS-E.
A two-seater micro electric car, the company is likely to launch the EaS-E in India next month, in July 2022.
It is a fully electric smart microcar for everyday use with a top speed of 70 Kmph. EaS-E (pronounced as Easy) is an acronym for ‘Eco-friendly and Sustainable Electric’ vehicle.
Know its key features, specification and price below:
1. Range of 160 kms on single charge
EaS-E will come with a range of 160 km on a single charge. The car will have a 10 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery.
The company says that the PMV EaS-E will be offered in three variants, with the claimed range varying from 120 km to 200 km per charge, depending on the variant. (Photo: PMV website)
2. Full charge in less than 4 hrs
EaS-E can be charged from a regular household outlet of 220 V 15 A in less than 4 hours depending on the ambient temperature.
Charging at a high or low temperature will affect the charging time and charge retention. The company claims the battery cells will offer a lifetime of between 5-8 years depending on the usage of the vehicle. (Photo: PMV electric)
3. Price
The two-seater EaS-E is expected to be priced around Rs 4 to 5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 160 Kms range variant, according to the company's official website.
PMV Electric has started taking online bookings for the Eas-E for a refundable amount of Rs 2,000.
Currently, the most affordable passenger EV right is the Tata Tigor EV, which costs upwards of Rs 10 lakh. (Photo: PMV electric)
4. Features
The car also gets modern features like a full-TFT digital instrument console, and a free-mounted touchscreen infotainment system.
Some of the top-line features of this car are:
EaS-E mode for feet free driving in traffic conditions
1. Cruise control
2. Remote parking assist
3. Steering Mounted Controls
4. Remote Keyless Entry
(Photo: PMV website)
5. Specifications
The new PMV Ease-E is designed on the lines of new-generation global micro electric vehicles like Citroen AMI and MG E200. It will run on 13-inch wheels. Other specifications are:
1. Daytime running lights
2. Ground clearance 170 mm
3. Regenerative Braking
4. Kerb weight: 575 Kgs
(Photo: PMV website)