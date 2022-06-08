PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features

PMV EaS-E is a fully electric smart microcar for everyday use with a top speed of 70 Kmph.

PMV Electric, a Mumbai-based start-up, is planning to launch a hi-tech micro electric car in India called EaS-E.

A two-seater micro electric car, the company is likely to launch the EaS-E in India next month, in July 2022.

It is a fully electric smart microcar for everyday use with a top speed of 70 Kmph. EaS-E (pronounced as Easy) is an acronym for ‘Eco-friendly and Sustainable Electric’ vehicle.

Know its key features, specification and price below: