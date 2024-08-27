Planning to buy Citroen Basalt: Check price, features and more

If you are planning to buy Citroen Basalt, here are price, feature and other details.
The Citroen Basalt is designed to offer a seamless driving experience with its electric powertrain, providing instant torque and smooth acceleration. This SUV is expected to have a range of around 300-350 kilometers on a single charge, making it suitable for daily commutes and longer journeys. Let's explore other features of this car.
1. Electric Powertrain
The Citroen Basalt is powered by an electric motor that provides smooth and silent operation, contributing to a more sustainable driving experience. The Citroen Basalt aims to deliver a combination of performance, comfort, safety, and eco-friendliness, making it a promising option in the electric SUV segment.
2. Price and infotainment system
It is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.83 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). It is equipped with a cutting-edge infotainment system that includes features like touchscreen display, smartphone integration, navigation, and more, ensuring a connected and enjoyable driving experience.
3. Advanced safety features
When it comes to safety features, the Citroen Basalt is anticipated to come equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies, including features like forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera system to enhance visibility and awareness on the road.
4. Spacious boot
The spacious boot of the Citroen Basalt is expected to offer ample cargo capacity, making it versatile for carrying luggage, groceries, sports equipment, or any other items you may need to transport. Additionally, the luxurious cabin quality of the SUV will likely feature high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and a refined design to create a premium and comfortable interior environment for all occupants.
5. Cabin quality and airbags
The interior of the Citroen Basalt is anticipated to feature premium materials, comfortable seating, and modern design elements, creating a luxurious and inviting cabin space for both the driver and passengers. To enhance passenger safety, the Citroen Basalt is equipped with multiple airbags strategically placed throughout the vehicle, offering protection in the event of a collision.