Ola S1 Air electric scooter launched in India Rs 79,999; Gets range of 100 km: Take a look

Ola S1 Air, equipped with Move OS3 and boasting a 100-kilometer range, has launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 79,999.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 22, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Ola Electric is celebrating Diwali by introducing a more affordable electric scooter in their line-up. The new Ola S1 Air is currently on sale in India for Rs 79,999. After Diwali, the price of the scooter would increase to Rs 84,999. Ola positioned the S1 Air under the S1 and S1 Pro to preserve a low price point.

Side panels at the bottom of the Ola S1 Air are completely blacked out. The scooter's 99-kilogram weight and 7-inch touchscreen display are also welcome features.

 

While the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters have a curved floorboard, the S1 Air has a new, flatter one.

The Ola S1 Air comes with a bootspace of 34L and can ealisy story two half face helmets.

 The ola S1 Air has steel wheels instead of the alloy wheels seen on the S1 and S1 Pro models and also comes with twin shockers at the rear.

Telescopic forks are used for front suspension instead of the single-sided suspension seen on more costly models.

On a full charge, the Air can go up to 100 kilometres in Eco mode and has a peak speed of 85 kilometres per hour. The battery has a capacity of 2.5 kWh, the motor generates 4.5 kW, and it can go from 0 to 40 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

