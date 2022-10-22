Ola S1 Air electric scooter launched in India Rs 79,999; Gets range of 100 km: Take a look

Ola S1 Air, equipped with Move OS3 and boasting a 100-kilometer range, has launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 79,999.

Ola Electric is celebrating Diwali by introducing a more affordable electric scooter in their line-up. The new Ola S1 Air is currently on sale in India for Rs 79,999. After Diwali, the price of the scooter would increase to Rs 84,999. Ola positioned the S1 Air under the S1 and S1 Pro to preserve a low price point.