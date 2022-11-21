Search icon
New Toyota Innova Hycross launched in Indonesia, India debut this week

New Innova Hycross preorders begin on November 25, pricing will be announced at 2023 Auto Expo.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 21, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV has just its world debut in Indonesia, where it is sold under the Innova Zenix moniker. The premiere in India is set on November 25. Even before the Innova Hycross arrives on sale, Toyota has confirmed that it would include a hybrid powertrain. Other Toyota cars, such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, already make use of Toyota's hybrid technology, known as THS or Toyota Hybrid System.

Innova Hycross' exterior is aggressive and SUV-like. There are two thin LED headlights up front and a large trapezoidal grille up front. Fog lights are located in the bottom part of the front bumper, on either side of the air dam, while the LED daytime running lights are located in the triangular vents. 

Toyota Hycross has a large bumper with chrome trim, a roof spoiler, and prominent taillights. It features a digital gauge cluster, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a two-tone interior.

 

Toyota's 2.0-liter Dynamic Force petrol engine with naturally aspirated combustion powers the Innova Hycross. Many different Toyota and Lexus models sold around the world share the same engine family.

A 2.0-litre normal aspirated unit powers the MPV but there is also a 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine that will be available in higher trim levels of the Innova Hycross.

Toyota's Hycross MPV will be available for booking in India starting November 25. Prices will be announced during the Auto Expo 2023, with deliveries beginning in January 2024.

 

Toyota's plant number one in Bidadi outside Bengaluru will manufacture the Innova Hycross in India. 

