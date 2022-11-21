New Toyota Innova Hycross launched in Indonesia, India debut this week

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV has just its world debut in Indonesia, where it is sold under the Innova Zenix moniker. The premiere in India is set on November 25. Even before the Innova Hycross arrives on sale, Toyota has confirmed that it would include a hybrid powertrain. Other Toyota cars, such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, already make use of Toyota's hybrid technology, known as THS or Toyota Hybrid System.