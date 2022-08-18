Search icon
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Design, features, cabin and more

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10 hatchback in India today at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is here. Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new Alto K10 hatchback in India today, with a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is larger than the previous generation and has a new exterior. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be available alongside the entry-level Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 hatchback.

 

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with a black grille on the front with a hexagonal mesh and curved headlamps. The car also features redesigned bumper, steel rims and body lines.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered in six colour options– Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

 

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 entry-level hatchback.

 

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 features a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also gets a digital instrument cluster, front power windows, and steering mounted controls. 

 

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre K10C Dual Jet petrol engine which makes 67 HP and 89 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 stacks against the likes of Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid.

