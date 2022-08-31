New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV

1/5

Equipped with quattro all-wheel drive as standard and a 2.0 L TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi Q3 with 190 hp and 320 Nm of torque, goes from 0-100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. Deliveries for the new Audi Q3 will begin towards the end of the year. The Audi Q3 Premium Plus variant has been priced at Rs 44,89,000 (ex-showroom) and the Technology variant has been priced at Rs 50,39,000 (ex-showroom).