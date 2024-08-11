Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Let’s have a look at Neeraj Chopra's luxurious car collection.
India’s ace athlete Neeraj Chopra also known as ‘Golden Boy’ made India proud again by securing a silver medal with a season-best throw of 89.45 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics on August 8. The 26-year-old also scripted history by becoming the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals. Apart from being a great athlete, Neeraj is also fond of cars and bikes. Let’s have a look at golden boy’s luxurious car collection.
1. Mahindra XUV 700
Neeraj received a customised Mahindra XUV 700 as a gift after winning the Olympic gold in the Tokyo Games 2020-2021. This luxurious SUV costs between Rs. 13.99 - 26.04 Lakh in India.
2. Range Rover Sport
Neeraj Chopra’s luxurious car collection also boasts a Range Rover Sport which is worth over Rs 2 crore.
3. Mahindra Thar
Chopra is the proud owner of a classic Mahindra Thar SUV, an automobile model with an estimated value of around Rs 12 lakh.
4. Toyota Fortuner
Chopra’s collection also includes the Toyota Fortuner, known for its enduring robustness and style. This SUV costs around Rs 33 lakh.
5. Ford Mustang GT
He also owns a Ford Mustang GT, a luxury sports car that boasts impressive features and a sleek aesthetic. It is priced at approximately Rs 93.52 lakh.