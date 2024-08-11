Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

India’s ace athlete Neeraj Chopra also known as ‘Golden Boy’ made India proud again by securing a silver medal with a season-best throw of 89.45 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics on August 8. The 26-year-old also scripted history by becoming the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals. Apart from being a great athlete, Neeraj is also fond of cars and bikes. Let’s have a look at golden boy’s luxurious car collection.