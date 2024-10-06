Search icon
Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Here five most fuel-efficient CNG cars that come under Rs 10 lakh.

Nowadays, buyers prioritize cars that provide excellent fuel efficiency. CNG vehicles are particularly appealing as CNG is generally cheaper than petrol, leading to reduced fuel costs for owners. Additionally, CNG cars tend to have a longer engine life compared to their petrol counterparts, thanks to the cleaner-burning nature of CNG. This combination of cost savings and durability makes CNG vehicles an attractive choice for many consumers. Here are the most fuel-efficient CNG cars that come under Rs 10 lakh.

 

1. Maruti Alto K10 LXi (O) S-CNG

Maruti Alto K10 LXi (O) S-CNG
1/5

The Maruti Alto K10 LXi (O) S-CNG is the CNG variant in the Alto K10 lineup, priced at Rs 5.73 lakh. It offers a mileage of 33.85 km/kg.

 

2. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
2/5

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has a claimed fuel efficiency of 32.73 km/kg for its CNG variant. It’s price ranges from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 6.87 lakh.

 

3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG
3/5

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG features a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, with a claimed fuel efficiency of 34.05 km/kg. It comes at a price of Rs 6.45 lakh.

 

4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG
4/5

It is powered by a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 34.4 km/kg. It is priced at around Rs 6.73 lakh.

 

5. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG
5/5

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder NA petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG starts at Rs 8.19 lakh.

 

