Most expensive Royal Enfield bikes in India: Check prices, features and more

Here is the list of the most expensive Royal Enfield bikes in India.
Royal Enfield bikes in India have experienced a remarkable surge in sales over the years, solidifying their position as a popular choice among motorcycle enthusiasts. Renowned for its classic designs and powerful engines, Royal Enfield has carved a niche for itself in the competitive Indian market. One of the key factors contributing to Royal Enfield's success is its iconic designs that blend vintage aesthetics with modern technology. The bikes' powerful engines deliver an exhilarating riding experience, making them a favorite among riders seeking both style and performance. Here are the most expensive Royal Enfield bikes in India.
1. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, price starting at ₹ 3.64 Lakh is the most expensive Royal Enfield Bike in India. Powered by a 648 cc air-cooled engine, Super Meteor 650 has a fuel tank of 15.7 l and a claimed mileage of 25 kmpl. The top variant in the Super Meteor 650 lineup and is priced at Rs. 3.94 Lakh.
2. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is powered by a 648 cc air cooled engine. With acclaimed mileage of 22 kmpl, the Shotgun 650 starts from Rs 3.59 lakh and can go up to 3.73 lakh, depending on the version you pick.
3. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 647.95 cc air-cooled engine. It has a fuel tank of 13.7 l and a claimed mileage of 25 kmpl. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 starts at Rs 3.03 and goes up to Rs 3.31 Lakh, depending on the variant you choose.
4. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is powered by a robust 647.95 cc air-cooled engine and a fuel capacity of 12.5 litre, delivering an impressive fuel economy of approximately 27 kmpl. Available in seven diverse models, the bike's price starts at Rs 3.19 lakh and can hike up to Rs 3.45 lakh.
5. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Powered by a 452 cc air-cooled engine, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has a fuel capacity of 17 L and a claimed mileage of 30 kmpl. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ranges from Rs 2.85 lakh to Rs 2.98 lakh and is offered in four distinct variants.
6. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Powered by an engine of 452 cc, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has a fuel capacity of 11 litre and offers a mileage of 29.5 kmpl overall. Its price starts from Rs Rs.2.39 and goes up to Rs 2.54 Lakh.