Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Lamborghini, the renowned Italian car manufacturer, has carved a niche for itself in the automotive industry with its production of luxury sports cars. The brand offers stylish, powerful, and refined vehicles that captivate enthusiasts worldwide. Lamborghinis are synonymous with high-quality design, speed, and technological prowess. Each model exudes elegance and sophistication, setting the benchmark for luxury sports cars. Here are the most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world.
1. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster
The Lamborghini Veneno Roadster is the most expensive Lamborghini ever made. With a 6.5-litre aspirated V12 engine and a top speed of 355 km/h, this supercar is priced around $8.3 million (Rs 69 crore approx.).
2. Lamborghini SC18 Alston
Powered by the 6.5 Liter V12 engine, Lamborghini SC18 Alston can achieve a top speed of 338 km/h. It’s worth $7 million (Rs 58 crore approx.).
3. Lamborghini Veneno Coupe
Lamborghini Veneno Coupe comes with a robust 6.5-litre V12 engine, producing a power output of 740 bhp. It has a top speed of 356 km/h. It is priced around $4.5 million (Rs 37 crore approx.).
4. Lamborghini Sian
The Sian Roadster boasts the same hybrid powertrain as its coupe counterpart. A 6.5-liter V12 engine teams up with a 48-volt electric motor to put out an impressive combined horsepower of 819. With a maximum speed of over 350, it costs $3.6 million (Rs 30 crore approx.).
5. Lamborghini Egoista
Powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine delivering 600 horsepower, the Lamborghini Egoista has the capability to reach a top speed of 350 km/h. It costs $3 million (Rs 25 crore approx.)