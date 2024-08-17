Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3102714
HomePhotos

Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Here are the six most expensive electric cars in India.

  • Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 17, 2024, 06:29 PM IST

The automotive industry in India is experiencing a notable transition towards the sale of electric vehicles (EVs). Several leading companies have recognized the potential of the EV market in India and are actively entering this space. These companies are not only focusing on offering environmentally friendly vehicles but also on providing customers with a luxurious driving experience. Here are the six most expensive electric cars in India.

1. Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre
1/6

Rolls-Royce Spectre is the most expensive car in India. The base model starts at Rs 7.50 crore, while the top model, the Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric, has an on-road price of around Rs 7.85 crore. The first EV from Rolls-Royce is powered by a 102 kWh battery pack. This enables it to travel as far as 530 km on a single charge. It can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph.

 

2. Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre
2/6

Lotus Eletre is powered by a 112 kWh battery and a range of up to 600 km. With a top speed of 258 kmph, the Lotus Eletre price ranges between Rs 2.55 crore and Rs 2.99 crore.

 

3. BMW i7

BMW i7
3/6

BMW i7 is an electric sedan that made its debut in India last year. Powered by a 101.7 kWh battery pack, the BMW i7 has a range of up to 625 km. BMW i7 is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 239 kmph and is priced between Rs 2.03 - Rs 2.05 crore. 

 

4. Mercedes Benz AMG EQS

Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
4/6

The price of Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS starts from Rs 2.82 crore. It boasts a 107.8 kWh battery pack and has a driving range of 526 km. It can reach a maximum speed of 250 kmph.

 

5. Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan
5/6

Porsche's made its entry into the EV space with its first electric car Taycan. It boasts a 93.4 kWh battery and has a range of 452 km. With a top speed of 240 kmph, it comes at a price tag ranging between Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.53 crore.

 

6. Audi RS e-tron GT

Audi RS e-tron GT
6/6

The Audi RS e-tron GT starts at a price of Rs 1.95 crore. It is powered by a 93kWh battery and provides a range of 481 km. It has the capability of reaching a top speed of 200 kmph.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...
Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...
5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning
5 foods that may cause heartburn
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews