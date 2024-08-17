Most expensive electric cars in India: Check Price, features and more

Here are the six most expensive electric cars in India.
The automotive industry in India is experiencing a notable transition towards the sale of electric vehicles (EVs). Several leading companies have recognized the potential of the EV market in India and are actively entering this space. These companies are not only focusing on offering environmentally friendly vehicles but also on providing customers with a luxurious driving experience. Here are the six most expensive electric cars in India.
1. Rolls-Royce Spectre
Rolls-Royce Spectre is the most expensive car in India. The base model starts at Rs 7.50 crore, while the top model, the Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric, has an on-road price of around Rs 7.85 crore. The first EV from Rolls-Royce is powered by a 102 kWh battery pack. This enables it to travel as far as 530 km on a single charge. It can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph.
2. Lotus Eletre
Lotus Eletre is powered by a 112 kWh battery and a range of up to 600 km. With a top speed of 258 kmph, the Lotus Eletre price ranges between Rs 2.55 crore and Rs 2.99 crore.
3. BMW i7
BMW i7 is an electric sedan that made its debut in India last year. Powered by a 101.7 kWh battery pack, the BMW i7 has a range of up to 625 km. BMW i7 is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 239 kmph and is priced between Rs 2.03 - Rs 2.05 crore.
4. Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
The price of Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS starts from Rs 2.82 crore. It boasts a 107.8 kWh battery pack and has a driving range of 526 km. It can reach a maximum speed of 250 kmph.
5. Porsche Taycan
Porsche's made its entry into the EV space with its first electric car Taycan. It boasts a 93.4 kWh battery and has a range of 452 km. With a top speed of 240 kmph, it comes at a price tag ranging between Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.53 crore.
6. Audi RS e-tron GT
The Audi RS e-tron GT starts at a price of Rs 1.95 crore. It is powered by a 93kWh battery and provides a range of 481 km. It has the capability of reaching a top speed of 200 kmph.