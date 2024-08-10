Here are some of the most expensive car number plates in India.
Luxury cars and bikes have always been a symbol of prestige and status in India. However, there is a niche group of enthusiasts who go a step further by investing in some of the most exclusive and expensive car number plates in the country. Over the years, the concept of VIP number plates has gained popularity in India. These unique number plates serve as a personalised identity for their vehicles, setting them apart from the rest. A VIP number is a combination of digits that is not only exclusive but also adds a touch of individuality to the car it adorns. Here are some of the most expensive car number plates in India.
1. Toyota Fortuner - ‘007’
This number plate stands as the most expensive car number plate in India. Ashik Patel, a huge fan of James Bond, bought a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 30 lakh. He wanted his car plate number to be ‘007’ and he paid a whopping amount of Rs 34 lakhs for it.
2. Porsche 718 Boxster - ‘0001’
KS Balagopal, a businessman owns two luxury cars and wanted special number plates for both cars. The Indian businessman Balagopal paid Rs 31 lakh to get the unique ‘0001’ number plate for his Porsche 718 Boxster.
3. Toyota Land Cruiser - ‘0001’
KS Balagopal owns two luxurious cars and wanted the same special number plates for both cars. He got registration number 0001’ after paying Rs 18 lakh for his Toyota Land Cruiser.
4. Jaguar XJ L - ‘1’
Rahul Taneja, a businessman who hails from Jaipur owns a luxurious Jaguar XJ L. He paid around Rs 16 lakh to get the special ‘1’ number plate.
5. BMW 5 Series - ‘1’
Besides Jaguar XJ LRahul Taneja also has a BMW 5 Series sedan with the same registration number of ‘1’, for which he paid around Rs 10.31 lakh.
6. Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 - ‘0001’
Jagjit Singh, who hails from Chandigarh, takes pride in his impressive vehicle collection, which includes a sleek black Land Cruiser SUV. He paid a whopping Rs 17 lakh at an auction just to secure the coveted 'CH 01 AN 0001' number plate. Curiously, his passion for uniqueness doesn't stop there - several other cars in his collection also boast of the distinctive ‘0001’ plate number.