Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3099641
HomePhotos

Most affordable SUV cars with panoramic sunroof in India

Here’s a list of the seven most affordable SUVs with a panoramic sunroof in India.

  • Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 31, 2024, 09:08 PM IST

The automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift in consumer preferences, with many customers now opting for cars equipped with larger panoramic sunroofs. These sunroofs have become increasingly popular due to their ability to let in more natural light and enhance the overall ambiance of the vehicle's interior. Here’s a list of the seven most affordable SUVs with a panoramic sunroof in India.

 

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO
1/7

Remarkably, the Mahindra XUV 3OO is stamped as the most affordable SUV in India to offer a panoramic sunroof, with price starting at Rs 12.49 lakh. The XUV 3XO is the only sub-compact SUV in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof.

 

2. MG Astor

MG Astor
2/7

MG offers the panoramic sunroof on the Astor from the Select trim onwards. It also gets a 110hp, 144Nm 1.5-litre, petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. It’s priced at Rs 13.11 lakh.

 

3. Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos
3/7

For those interested in a panoramic sunroof, Kia offers this as a feature starting from the HTK+ variant of the Seltos model. It comes at a price of Rs 14.06 lakh.

 

4. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta
4/7

You can now enjoy the experience of a panoramic sunroof in the Hyundai Creta, starting from the mid-spec S (O) variant onwards which is reasonably priced at Rs 14.36 lakh.

 

5. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
5/7

Starting from the Alpha variant, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now comes with a new perk - a panoramic sunroof in the mild-hybrid versio and is priced at Rs 15.47 Lakh.

 

6. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
6/7

The top-tier V trim of the Toyota Hyryder, equipped with a petrol engine, boasts a panoramic sunroof. This feature is also available in both the G and V trim of the strong hybrid powertrain.

 

7. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar
7/7

Besides offering a panoramic sunroof, it also offers a 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Pricing starts from Rs 16.78 lakh. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...
Richest female cricketers in the world
Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet
Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...
Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mathura temple-mosque dispute: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim side's petition, says cases maintainable
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews