Most affordable SUV cars with panoramic sunroof in India

The automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift in consumer preferences, with many customers now opting for cars equipped with larger panoramic sunroofs. These sunroofs have become increasingly popular due to their ability to let in more natural light and enhance the overall ambiance of the vehicle's interior. Here’s a list of the seven most affordable SUVs with a panoramic sunroof in India.
1. Mahindra XUV 3XO
Remarkably, the Mahindra XUV 3OO is stamped as the most affordable SUV in India to offer a panoramic sunroof, with price starting at Rs 12.49 lakh. The XUV 3XO is the only sub-compact SUV in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof.
2. MG Astor
MG offers the panoramic sunroof on the Astor from the Select trim onwards. It also gets a 110hp, 144Nm 1.5-litre, petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. It’s priced at Rs 13.11 lakh.
3. Kia Seltos
For those interested in a panoramic sunroof, Kia offers this as a feature starting from the HTK+ variant of the Seltos model. It comes at a price of Rs 14.06 lakh.
4. Hyundai Creta
You can now enjoy the experience of a panoramic sunroof in the Hyundai Creta, starting from the mid-spec S (O) variant onwards which is reasonably priced at Rs 14.36 lakh.
5. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Starting from the Alpha variant, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara now comes with a new perk - a panoramic sunroof in the mild-hybrid versio and is priced at Rs 15.47 Lakh.
6. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The top-tier V trim of the Toyota Hyryder, equipped with a petrol engine, boasts a panoramic sunroof. This feature is also available in both the G and V trim of the strong hybrid powertrain.
7. Hyundai Alcazar
Besides offering a panoramic sunroof, it also offers a 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Pricing starts from Rs 16.78 lakh.