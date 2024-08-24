Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Several car manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Skoda, and Mercedes-Benz, are preparing to launch new sedans in India, with models expected to debut between now and 2025.
Despite the overall decline in sedan popularity, several car manufacturers are set to launch new sedans in India over the next year and a half. Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Skoda, and Mercedes-Benz are gearing up to introduce fresh models that could attract buyers in the evolving market.
1. New-Gen Honda Amaze
The new-generation Honda Amaze is expected to debut between October and November. This updated model will feature significant changes in both its exterior and interior designs, bringing it in line with Honda's latest global sedans, such as the Accord. The interior is predicted to be more advanced, and the car will likely continue with its petrol engine, offering both manual and automatic transmission options. It will compete with rivals like the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.
2. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire
3. New Skoda Octavia
Skoda’s plan to reintroduce the Superb suggests that the latest global Octavia may also be launched in India. While official details are not yet available, the Octavia might first be offered as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit, with local assembly potentially starting later. This model is expected to arrive in late 2025.
4. New Skoda Superb
The all-new Skoda Superb, recently introduced internationally, might soon be available in India. This model will come with significant updates, continuing Skoda’s commitment to luxury and performance.
5. Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB
The new-generation Long Wheelbase (LWB) Mercedes-Benz E-Class is currently undergoing tests in India. It is expected to go on sale soon, with official bookings opening shortly before the price announcement. This model will feature numerous updates inside and out compared to the previous generation.