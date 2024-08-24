Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

1/5

The new-generation Honda Amaze is expected to debut between October and November. This updated model will feature significant changes in both its exterior and interior designs, bringing it in line with Honda's latest global sedans, such as the Accord. The interior is predicted to be more advanced, and the car will likely continue with its petrol engine, offering both manual and automatic transmission options. It will compete with rivals like the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.