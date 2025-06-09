3 . Engine & Performance

The GSX‑8R is powered by a 776 cc liquid‑cooled parallel‑twin DOHC engine producing around 82 hp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of torque at 6,800 rpm. Power is sent through a 6‑speed gearbox with a slipper‑assist clutch and bi‑directional quick‑shifter for seamless up and down shifts. The chassis features a steel diamond‑type frame, Showa SFF‑BP inverted front forks, and a Showa link‑type mono‑shock rear suspension—tuned for both comfort and sporty agility.