Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched in India, check price, specifications, design, key features

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 was launched on April 21, 2022 (Thursday). Bookings have already begun at Rs 11,000 in India.
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle XL6 as it gears up to bring a slew of new products this fiscal and take the challenges of prevailing uncertainties head-on.
Speaking at the launch, newly appointed Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, "With the uncertainties prevailing today, the business realities are continuously evolving. One cannot precisely determine what challenges will emerge next and what impact will they have on our operations".
He further said, "I am excited to be in the driving seat to steer the company at such a time. Challenges test the grit and determination of leaders. My team and I will be taking these challenges, head-on. Among all the uncertainties, let me assure you, on the product's front, Maruti Suzuki will make financial year 22-23 an exciting year".
1. Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022: Price
The new XL6 is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine with a peak power of 75.8 kW. It is available in manual and automatic transmission options, priced between Rs 11.29 lakh and Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
2. Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022: Key features
The new XL6 features captain seats in the second row and the reclining 3rd-row seats. It is equipped with safety features such as four airbags (driver, co-driver and front-seat side) as standard across all variants, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic stability programme (ESP) with hill hold assist (HHA) as standard across variants.
On the new XL6, he said it comes with a next-generation powertrain and an all-new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, besides a host of new features like ventilated front seats, in-built Suzuki-Connect with over 40 features with remote operations, a smartwatch and voice-enabled operations.
3. Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022: Launch date
4. Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022: Design
The key design features include redesigned grille, rear end and more prominent body lines.
5. Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022: Fuel efficiency
The new XL6 promises a fuel efficiency of 20.97 km/l (MT) and 20.27 km/l (AT).
(Photos via Akshay Ghuge, Zee Business)