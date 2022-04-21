Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched in India, check price, specifications, design, key features

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 was launched on April 21, 2022 (Thursday). Bookings have already begun at Rs 11,000 in India.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle XL6 as it gears up to bring a slew of new products this fiscal and take the challenges of prevailing uncertainties head-on.

Speaking at the launch, newly appointed Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, "With the uncertainties prevailing today, the business realities are continuously evolving. One cannot precisely determine what challenges will emerge next and what impact will they have on our operations".

He further said, "I am excited to be in the driving seat to steer the company at such a time. Challenges test the grit and determination of leaders. My team and I will be taking these challenges, head-on. Among all the uncertainties, let me assure you, on the product's front, Maruti Suzuki will make financial year 22-23 an exciting year".