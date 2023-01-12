Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue

Maruti Suzuki dominated the second day of Auto Expo 2023 by unveiling the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the new Fronx compact SUV. Just like the Jimny, the Fronx will be sold via NEXA showroom and the company has also started to accept bookings for the car. Maruti Suzuki aims to offer sporty and stylish vehicles with advanced features and engine options for the customers. The launch of Fronx is aimed to cater to the increasing demand for compact SUVs in India.