Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue

The launch of Fronx is aimed to cater to the increasing demand for compact SUVs in India.
Maruti Suzuki dominated the second day of Auto Expo 2023 by unveiling the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the new Fronx compact SUV. Just like the Jimny, the Fronx will be sold via NEXA showroom and the company has also started to accept bookings for the car. Maruti Suzuki aims to offer sporty and stylish vehicles with advanced features and engine options for the customers. The launch of Fronx is aimed to cater to the increasing demand for compact SUVs in India.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV comes with a sporty and stylish design. The front-end of the car takes inspiration from the recently launched Grand Vitara. The car also gets a coupe-like C-pillar in the profile. The rear of the SUV is defined by an LED strip running across the width of the car and signature LED block tail lights.
The Fronx SUV will be offered with two engine options - a 1.0-liter boosterjet engine that produces 99 horsepower and 147 Nm of torque and a familiar 1.2-liter Dual jet petrol engine producing 89 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV features a cabin that is quite similar to other recently launched models by the company such as Brezza Grand Vitara and Baleno. The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, flat-bottom steering wheel, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, cruise control, and six airbags.
Customers have a choice of three transmission options: a five-speed manual, six-speed torque convertor, and AMT.
