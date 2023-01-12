Maruti Suzuki Jimny enters Indian market at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the new Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. Until now, Maruti Suzuki Jimny was only offered in a 3-door version in several countries across the globe excluding India. With an aim to gain the top spot in the SUV market, Maruti Suzuki will be selling the Jimny SUV in India first and the automaker has already started to accept booking for the vehicle. The Jimny carries on the legacy of its original version that was launched over 20 years ago. It features a ladder frame and offers 4X4 capabilities that make it a proper off-roader. Although Maruti Suzuki has started to accept booking for the new Jimny, it is not yet known when the deliveries will begin. The new Jimny will be sold via the Nexa showroom and the customers will have two dualtone and five monotone colours to choose from.