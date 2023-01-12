Maruti Suzuki Jimny enters Indian market at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be sold in India via NEXA brand and the company has started to accept booking for the new SUV.
Maruti Suzuki unveiled the new Jimny 5-door SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. Until now, Maruti Suzuki Jimny was only offered in a 3-door version in several countries across the globe excluding India. With an aim to gain the top spot in the SUV market, Maruti Suzuki will be selling the Jimny SUV in India first and the automaker has already started to accept booking for the vehicle. The Jimny carries on the legacy of its original version that was launched over 20 years ago. It features a ladder frame and offers 4X4 capabilities that make it a proper off-roader. Although Maruti Suzuki has started to accept booking for the new Jimny, it is not yet known when the deliveries will begin. The new Jimny will be sold via the Nexa showroom and the customers will have two dualtone and five monotone colours to choose from.
1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny bookings open in India
The sides of the Jimny are devoid of curves, and the alloy wheels are sporty and add to the toughness of the vehicle. The side body cladding also accentuates this rugged off-road aesthetic.
2. New Jimny unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
At the rear, the tailgate-mounted spare tyre is reminiscent of a traditional jeep, and the horizontally-aligned tail-lamps are a nod to the classic design of off-road vehicles.
3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny looks like a proper off-roader
The exterior of the new Jimny is similar to the 3-door version that is already available in international markets, with a bold and upright silhouette and rounded headlamps. The front features a squarish bumper and a G-Wagon-like bonnet, while the grille has vertical slates.
4. Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be available with two engine options
The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Jimny comes with a dedicated 4x4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case, making it a capable off-roader.
5. Maruti Suzuki Jimny's interiors comes with all the bells and whistles
Inside the Jimny, there is a large touchscreen infotainment system, stylish AC vents, steering-mounted controls, and a part-digital instrument cluster. The aim of Maruti Suzuki is to get back to a 50 per cent market share and attain the number one position in the SUV segment.