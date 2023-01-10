Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will make its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 that begins tomorrow. The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be based on the 3-door Suzuki Jimny that is sold in various countries across the globe. Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will rival the 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV that is currently under testing. As of now, Maruti has not officially revealed much information about the upcoming Jimny, however most of the details have already been leaked online. It is worth noting that although the company will only reveal the 5-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023, the price reveal can be expected in a couple of months.

The Auto Expo 2023 begins tomorrow and the initial two days are reserved for the media. The general public can enjoy the motor show at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 13 to January 18. At the Auto Expo 2023, major automakers will showcase their popular products for the Indian market and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV is one of the showstoppers. Although the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be unveiled in the next couple of days, a digital creator on Instagram Kelsonik has shared the renders of the upcoming SUV, giving a hint of what users can expect.