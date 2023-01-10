Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details

The Auto Expo 2023 begins tomorrow and the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will break cover at the mega automotive event in Greater Noida.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jan 10, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will make its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 that begins tomorrow. The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be based on the 3-door Suzuki Jimny that is sold in various countries across the globe. Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will rival the 5-door Mahindra Thar SUV that is currently under testing. As of now, Maruti has not officially revealed much information about the upcoming Jimny, however most of the details have already been leaked online. It is worth noting that although the company will only reveal the 5-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023, the price reveal can be expected in a couple of months.

The Auto Expo 2023 begins tomorrow and the initial two days are reserved for the media. The general public can enjoy the motor show at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from January 13 to January 18. At the Auto Expo 2023, major automakers will showcase their popular products for the Indian market and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV is one of the showstoppers. Although the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be unveiled in the next couple of days, a digital creator on Instagram Kelsonik has shared the renders of the upcoming SUV, giving a hint of what users can expect.

1. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door
1/5

In terms of looks, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door looks similar to the 3-door Suzuki Jimny sold in the international markets with round headlamps and blacked out grills. The rear of the car is also quite similar. The major noticeable change is at the sides due to the longer wheelbase.

2. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door
2/5

Under the hood, the Jimny is rumoured to be powered by a 1.5-liter K15C hybrid petrol engine that will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine will likely generate 103 PS of power and 136 Nm of torque.

 

3. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door
3/5

When it comes to cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to get all the bells and whistles as other SUVs from the company with touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, USB-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof and among other features.

 

 

4. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door
4/5

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be available at a starting price of sub- Rs 10 lakh which will make it significantly cheaper than the 5-door Mahindra Thar.

 

5. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door
5/5

In terms of safety, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to get  6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control and others.

 

