Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift and other SUVs launching in India soon

The Indian car market is gearing up for some exciting launches in the second half of 2022. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and other car manufacturers are expected to launch new SUVs for the Indian market. A few of these SUVs have already been unveiled for the country and are already available for booking, while a couple of these are currently sold in the international market. When it comes to SUVs, a huge section of the Indian automotive market is already occupied by this segment and riding on the same wave, automakers are gearing up to launch new SUVs in the country to get the best out of post Covid sales. Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and several other SUVs have already been launched in the country this year and the automakers still have several showstoppers to launch in the coming weeks. Experts suggest that SUVs are the right vehicle for the Indian roads as they are comfortable, practical and value for money when compared to sedans. So if you are planning to buy an SUV anytime soon, here are the SUVs launching in India in the coming weeks that you can consider.
1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. At the front, the SUV gets tri-LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED projector headlamps. Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV looks similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car has a dual-tone interior with a bit of chrome.
When it comes to features, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is loaded to the brim. The SUV gets ventilated seats, electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and several other smart car features. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available with two engine options.
2. 2022 Hyundai Tucson
Tucson’s new exterior styling expresses Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call ‘parametric dynamics’. The SUV comes with half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated within the parametric grille, and are only revealed when illuminated. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster, Bose speakers and enhanced voice recognition.
The new Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with two engine options - 2.0 Petrol and New R 2.0 VGT Diesel. The petrol engine produces 153.8 HP at 6200 RPM and 192 Nm of torque at 4500 RPM. On the other hand, the diesel engine churns out 183.7 HP at 4000 RPM and 416 Nm at 2000-2750 RPM. Both the engines come mated to a lone 6-speed automatic transmission.
3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder follows the same design language as other Toyota SUVs sold overseas. At the front, the SUV gets double-layer LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED headlamps. When it comes to the sides, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets bold Hybrid badging. The 17-inch alloy wheels offer a tall stance to the car. At the rear, the SUV gets C-shaped LED tail lights that are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Toyota is placed at the centre of the strip.
Inside the cabin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV looks similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car has a dual-tone interior with a bit of chrome. The company has used padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads. It is worth noting that the dual tone interior will be only available with full hybrid versions and the mild-hybrid variants will get all-black interiors. When it comes to features, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV is loaded to the brim. The SUV gets ventilated seats, electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and several other smart car features.
4. 2022 Kia Seltos Facelift
Kia recently launched the 2022 facelift of the Seltos SUV in Korea and it is expected that the car will reach the Indian roads in the coming months. The new Seltos SUV gets a new front fascia with updated headlights, a new front grille along with faux skid plate. It also gets some minor tweaks in the front bumper. When it comes to the side, the car looks similar to the current model but it gets new alloy wheels.The rear of the car now features new tail lamps and a revised bumper design.
Inside the cabin, the 2022 Kia Seltos features some minor updates and now offers an all-black and caramel colour scheme for the buyers to choose from. Apart from this, the SUV was already quite feature-rich and carries the similar tech quotient with the new model.
5. 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift
Just like the 2022 Kia Seltos Facelift, the 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift has been launched in many international markets and will soon make its way to India. The Hyundai Creta is the most popular midsize SUV in the country and the upcoming model of the car draws inspiration from the new Hyundai Tucson that was recently unveiled in India. Inside the cabin, the new Creta can get Tucson sourced ADAS system along with a fully digital instrument cluster like the Alcazar, updated connected car tech, and similar 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine options.