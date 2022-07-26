Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift and other SUVs launching in India soon

The Indian car market is gearing up for some exciting launches in the second half of 2022. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota and other car manufacturers are expected to launch new SUVs for the Indian market. A few of these SUVs have already been unveiled for the country and are already available for booking, while a couple of these are currently sold in the international market. When it comes to SUVs, a huge section of the Indian automotive market is already occupied by this segment and riding on the same wave, automakers are gearing up to launch new SUVs in the country to get the best out of post Covid sales. Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and several other SUVs have already been launched in the country this year and the automakers still have several showstoppers to launch in the coming weeks. Experts suggest that SUVs are the right vehicle for the Indian roads as they are comfortable, practical and value for money when compared to sedans. So if you are planning to buy an SUV anytime soon, here are the SUVs launching in India in the coming weeks that you can consider.