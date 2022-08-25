Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.
Lamborghini has launched the new Huracan Tecnica model in India today (August 25). With a starting price of Rs 4.04 crore (ex-showroom), the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is powered by a 5.2 litre engine and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 3.2 seconds. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.
Huracán Tecnica was designed as a bridge between worlds to combine performance and beauty. The lines emphasize distinctive new expressions inspired by the racing DNA of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The front and rear architectures were restructured with sharper lines to improve aerodynamics, bringing about stability and ease in every condition, especially on the track. The powerful lines shape a new, unforgettable portrait of the Huracán range.
Exclusive interior finishes made of top-quality materials reflect Lamborghini’s Italian design heritage and include a new dedicated trim for the sports seats. Technology also plays a large role in the experience, with dedicated HMI graphics and enhanced connectivity exclusive to Huracán Tecnica. A vast range of Ad Personam combinations is available to further enhance exclusivity.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is powered by a 5.2 litre engine and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 3.2 seconds. The supercar has a top speed of 325 km/h.
"We are always trying hard on how we bring the new models as fast as possible to the (Indian) market. We are always working in that direction," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told PTI.