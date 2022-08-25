Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 25, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

Lamborghini has launched the new Huracan Tecnica model in India today (August 25). With a starting price of Rs 4.04 crore (ex-showroom), the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is powered by a 5.2 litre engine and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 3.2 seconds. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica.

 

1. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
1/4

Huracán Tecnica was designed as a bridge between worlds to combine performance and beauty. The lines emphasize distinctive new expressions inspired by the racing DNA of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The front and rear architectures were restructured with sharper lines to improve aerodynamics, bringing about stability and ease in every condition, especially on the track. The powerful lines shape a new, unforgettable portrait of the Huracán range.

 

2. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
2/4

Exclusive interior finishes made of top-quality materials reflect Lamborghini’s Italian design heritage and include a new dedicated trim for the sports seats. Technology also plays a large role in the experience, with dedicated HMI graphics and enhanced connectivity exclusive to Huracán Tecnica. A vast range of Ad Personam combinations is available to further enhance exclusivity.

 

3. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
3/4

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is powered by a 5.2 litre engine and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 3.2 seconds. The supercar has a top speed of 325 km/h.

 

4. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
4/4

"We are always trying hard on how we bring the new models as fast as possible to the (Indian) market. We are always working in that direction," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told PTI.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.