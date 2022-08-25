Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore, see images

1/4

Huracán Tecnica was designed as a bridge between worlds to combine performance and beauty. The lines emphasize distinctive new expressions inspired by the racing DNA of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The front and rear architectures were restructured with sharper lines to improve aerodynamics, bringing about stability and ease in every condition, especially on the track. The powerful lines shape a new, unforgettable portrait of the Huracán range.