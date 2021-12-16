Search icon
Kia Carens MPV unveiled ahead of launch: Check out photos of exterior, interior HERE

Kia Carens MPV, which is the company’s most anticipated car right now, has been unveiled just before its official launch.

  Dec 16, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

One of the most awaited cars in India, Kia Carens MPV, has been unveiled by Kia just ahead of its official release. The automobile company has said that the Kia Carens MPV has premium interiors, smart connectivity features, SUV-inspired exteriors, and generous space for all occupants.

The Carens also include third-row seating, opening a new space for recreational vehicles in India. The Kia Carens MPV will be the fourth vehicle launched by Kia, which is a South Korean carmaker.

1. Kia’s new design philosophy

Kia, with the launch of the Carens model, will debut its new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ in India. This will be the fourth Kia car in India, after Kia Seltos, Kia Carnival, and Kia Sonet.

2. Made in India

The Kia Carens MPV is a ‘made in India, made for India’ vehicle, according to the company. The automobile will be manufactured at Kia's production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

3. Kia Carens MPV launch date

The Kia Carens MPV has been unveiled by the company and will most likely be launched by the company in April 2022. The new car is set to blend practicality with technology.

4. Kia Carens MPV interior

The interior of the yet-to-be-launched vehicle has been modeled with a high-tech wraparound dashboard design with 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) and a chrome garnish on the doors.

5. Kia Carens MPV overall look

The Carens Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) has a Tiger Face design at the front, highlighted intake grille, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs). It has a classy and strong look, which is set to make it popular with the young crowd.

