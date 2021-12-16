Kia Carens MPV unveiled ahead of launch: Check out photos of exterior, interior HERE

Kia Carens MPV, which is the company’s most anticipated car right now, has been unveiled just before its official launch.

One of the most awaited cars in India, Kia Carens MPV, has been unveiled by Kia just ahead of its official release. The automobile company has said that the Kia Carens MPV has premium interiors, smart connectivity features, SUV-inspired exteriors, and generous space for all occupants.

The Carens also include third-row seating, opening a new space for recreational vehicles in India. The Kia Carens MPV will be the fourth vehicle launched by Kia, which is a South Korean carmaker.