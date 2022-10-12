Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades

The Kalyani M4 is a state-of-the-art armoured personnel carrier that provides unprecedented levels of protection.
Indian Army for United Nations Peacekeeping missions has received 16 new made-In-India Kalyani M4 armoured vehicles from Pune based Bharat Forge Limited. The Kalyani M4 is a state-of-the-art armoured personnel carrier that provides unprecedented levels of protection to the occupants against high kinetic energy threats including severe mine blasts and grenades.
The Kalyani M4 is a indigenously manufactured quick reaction fighting vehicle that is capable of carrying an Infantry Platoon in full combat gear. The company claims that Kalyani M4 successfully completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in some of the toughest environments in India. The trials were conducted in the freezing terrains of Leh and Ladakh, and the unforgiving deserts of Rann of Kutch.
The Kalyani M4 can enhance the required combat power in minimum time in all types of terrain with the help of a combat radius of approximately 800 kms. It is equipped with modern military-grade power terrain with all-time situational awareness.
The Kalyani M4 is one of the best mobility platforms available in the world and variants such as the ambulance and command post vehicles have been delivered to the Indian Army in the past. The vehicle can withstand three 10 kg TNT charges under the wheels and one 50 kg IED blast at one side.
Recently, Army’s northern command inducted the Kalyani M4 to its fleet of armoured vehicles under an emergency procurement amid the China-India border standoff.
Speaking on the momentous occasion, Baba N. Kalyani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd. said, “We are proud to be delivering the Made in India Kalyani M4 for UN Peacekeeping missions. This encourages us to work for the benefit of our armed forces and it reinforces our commitment to harness our Prime Minister’s vision for Atmanirbharat and self-reliance in the defence sector.”