In pics: Tata unveils its electric SUV Concept - CURVV

Tata Motors has unveiled its all-new electric coupe - CURVV in India on Wednesday.
The Concept CURVV in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever-evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio which will subsequently be followed by its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart.
1. Launch in India
The Concept CURVV in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever-evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio. It is expected to launch in the Indian market in the next two years.
(Photo credit: Tata Motors)
2. Colour
The Tata EV concept CURVV gets a blue paint scheme similar to the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.
(Photo credit: Tata Motors)
3. Interior
The Concept CURVV features two free-standing screens - an infotainment system and a digital driver's display.
It also gets a new steering wheel based on Tata Motor's next-generation DNA.
(Photo credit: Tata Motors)
4. Design
The concept CURVV sits on grey-coloured alloy wheels. It receives an LED light bar running across the edge of the entire hood.
The Generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible and capable of offering multi-powertrain options.
(Photo credit: Tata Motors)