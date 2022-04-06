Search icon
In pics: Tata unveils its electric SUV Concept - CURVV

The Concept CURVV is expected to launch in the Indian market in the next two years.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 06, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Tata Motors has unveiled its all-new electric coupe - CURVV in India on Wednesday.  

The Concept CURVV in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever-evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio which will subsequently be followed by its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart.  

The Tata EV concept CURVV gets a blue paint scheme similar to the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

It receives an LED light bar running across the edge of the entire hood and stretching all the way to ORVMs.   

1. Launch in India

Launch in India
1/4

The Concept CURVV in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever-evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio. It is expected to launch in the Indian market in the next two years.    

(Photo credit: Tata Motors)

2. Colour

Colour
2/4

The Tata EV concept CURVV gets a blue paint scheme similar to the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. 

(Photo credit: Tata Motors) 

3. Interior

Interior
3/4

The Concept CURVV features two free-standing screens - an infotainment system and a digital driver's display.

It also gets a new steering wheel based on Tata Motor's next-generation DNA. 

(Photo credit: Tata Motors)  

4. Design

Design
4/4

The concept CURVV sits on grey-coloured alloy wheels.  It receives an LED light bar running across the edge of the entire hood.

The Generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible and capable of offering multi-powertrain options. 

(Photo credit: Tata Motors)   

