In pics: Tata unveils its electric SUV Concept - CURVV

The Concept CURVV is expected to launch in the Indian market in the next two years.

Tata Motors has unveiled its all-new electric coupe - CURVV in India on Wednesday.

The Concept CURVV in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever-evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio which will subsequently be followed by its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart.

The Tata EV concept CURVV gets a blue paint scheme similar to the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

It receives an LED light bar running across the edge of the entire hood and stretching all the way to ORVMs.