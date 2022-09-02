In Pics: Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 17.50 lakh, check out images here

Prime Jet Edition of the Nexon EV starts at Rs 17.50 lakh, while the Max Jet Edition is priced at Rs 19.54 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Tata Motors' Jet Edition SUV was recently introduced in the country. The limited edition is now available in the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari. According to Tata Motors, the Jet Edition cars are inspired by Business Jets and are meant to deliver a more opulent experience than the conventional offerings.
The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition will be offered in three variants: XZ+ Lux Prime Jet, XZ+ Lux MAX Jet, and XZ+ Lux MAX Jet, with prices starting at Rs 17.50 lakh, Rs 19.54 lakh, and Rs 20.04 lakh, respectively (all ex-showroom).
The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition has a two-tone exterior colour scheme of earthy bronze and platinum silver.
2. Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition- Interior
Tata Nexion EV gets a new interior colour, as well as an elegant cockpit design with a techno-steel bronze finish.
The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition has a redesigned Control Knob with piano black finish and an enhanced digital display that improves reading.
4. Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition: Sunroof
The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition has an electric sunroof to improve ventilation and natural lighting.
The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition has an i-TPMS (Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System) that informs you when your tyres are low on pressure through an easy-to-read indication on the digital instrument cluster.
The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition has an Air Purifier to help maintain cabin air quality.