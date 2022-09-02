In Pics: Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched in India at Rs 17.50 lakh, check out images here

Prime Jet Edition of the Nexon EV starts at Rs 17.50 lakh, while the Max Jet Edition is priced at Rs 19.54 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Tata Motors' Jet Edition SUV was recently introduced in the country. The limited edition is now available in the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari. According to Tata Motors, the Jet Edition cars are inspired by Business Jets and are meant to deliver a more opulent experience than the conventional offerings.

The Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition will be offered in three variants: XZ+ Lux Prime Jet, XZ+ Lux MAX Jet, and XZ+ Lux MAX Jet, with prices starting at Rs 17.50 lakh, Rs 19.54 lakh, and Rs 20.04 lakh, respectively (all ex-showroom).