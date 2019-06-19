In Pics: Renault makes global unveil of Triber in India Renault Triber is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and is the world's first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market, the company said. DNA Web Team

Jun 19, 2019, 10:54 PM IST French auto major Renault Wednesday made its global unveil of its compact multi-purpose vehicle Triber in India, where it aims to double total sales by 2022. Renault Triber is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and is the world's first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market, the company said. The Renault Triber will be manufactured at the Chennai plant and will hit the Indian market in the second half of 2019. Here is what we know about the latest offering by Renault:

1. Designed for Indian market

1/7 Renault Triber is a joint project by Indian and French Renault teams. The car is specifically made for Indian market after research by Indian and French Renault teams for two years.



2. Lots of space

2/7 Triber has everything new and is similar to Renault Kwid but its sculpted clamshell bonnet, upright stance, headlights, grille, are all new with its CMF-A platform. It is a no-frippery car with lots of volume to fit your loving family in it. Extra space can be made by cleaving and turning the third seat of the second row. One can easily sleep on the back with a slanting position. Removal of the third row can free up 625 litres of space. "The Renault TRIBER has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate comfort and convenience. It comes with the most spacious passenger cabin available in a sub-4m car. The space is smartly optimised with 100+ seating configurations, a boot space of 625 l and interior storage of up to 31 l. The TRIBER comes with first-in-industry EasyFix Seats for the 3rd row. The main seat combinations feature four exciting modes - the 5-seater Life Mode, the 7-seater Tribe Mode, the 4-seater Surf Mode and the 2-seater Camp Mode," the company said.



3. 'Experience all-new modern interiors'

3/7 An 8 inch LCD adds light to the two shaded colour of the interior. One can watch movies on Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in the car’s centre. The car’s vital information is transmitted from the 3.5-inch in the bunch of mechanics. It has speed alert commuter’s airbag, back camera for its safety. It has 72hp, 96Nm rotatable speed with a capability of 1.0-litre SCe petrol. "Experience all-new modern interiors inside the Renault TRIBER. The Deep Black and Greige interiors with harmonious trims exude warmth while the new Centre Fascia with sleek chrome edges spells sophistication. The super spacious TRIBER features a stylish Dual Tone Dashboard with silver accents, an LED Instrument Cluster and Twin AC. Its easy-to-use Touchscreen System ULC 4.0 comes integrated with Android AutoTM, Apple CarPlay, Push-to-Talk and Video Playback on your screen. The smart technology continues in the Smart Access Card with keyless entry and the Push Start/Stop Button, to further enhance your driving experience," the company said.



4. 'Renault Triber will make heads turn'

4/7 "The Renault TRIBER is sure to make heads turn with its striking Projector Headlamps, stylish Roof Rails and LED DRLs. The ultra-modern Triple Edge Chrome Front Grille further adds to its presence. A Ground Clearance of 182 mm and SUV Skid Plates lend an impressive stance while offering protection on rough roads," the company said.



5. India a key market for Renault: CEO

5/7 "India is a key market for Groupe Renault. We are still young to India, yet our ambitions are high in line with our 'Drive the Future' strategic plan: we aim at doubling our sales by 2022," Groupe Renault Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollor told reporters. He further said, "For that reason, we are bringing Renault Triber, another breakthrough concept, targeted for India's core market." The compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has been conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before it is taken to the world, Bollor said. "It is a real game-changer," he said.



6. 'Proud of our latest breakthrough'

6/7 Commenting on design innovation around Triber, Groupe Renault Executive Vice-President (Corporate Design) Laurens van den Acker said the goal was to design a car that would transform according to the many needs and the many lives of customers. "Whether they are parents, lovers, a friends' group, a family pack, whatever their tribe, whatever their lifestyle, Renault Triber should adapt," he said. The model offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all, he said. "We are proud of our latest breakthrough, which turned a length challenge into a miracle within 4 metres," Acker added.



7. Ceat to suppy tyres for Renault