In pics: New Mahindra Scorpio-N unveiled in India, 5 things to know

The new Scorpio-N will come in both petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Friday said that its new sports utility vehicle codenamed Z101 will be known as 'Scorpio-N' and will be launched on June 27.
The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and cult brand will continue as the 'Scorpio Classic', the company said in a release.
1. Looks
New Mahindra Scorpio 2022 latest images revealed that it will get LED projector headlamps, foglamps, and C-shaped LED DRLs.
2. 4x4 option
It will come in both petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. It will be offered with a 4x4 option.
3. Sunroof
As revealed in the recently released images, the new-gen Scorpio will receive a sunroof as this feature is popular among Indian customers.
4. Safety
As per a teaser shared on Instagram by Mahindra, the new Scorpio-N will have the industry's best 5-star safety rating Global NCAP. Currently, Mahindra XUV300 gets a 5-star safety rating by the independent safety agency testing cars under Safer Cars for India campaign.
5. Debut in India
The all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its global debut in India on June 27 while the prices are expected to be revealed later.