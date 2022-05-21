In pics: New Mahindra Scorpio-N unveiled in India, 5 things to know

The new Scorpio-N will come in both petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Friday said that its new sports utility vehicle codenamed Z101 will be known as 'Scorpio-N' and will be launched on June 27.

The current Scorpio which has evolved over the last two decades as an iconic and cult brand will continue as the 'Scorpio Classic', the company said in a release.