IN PICS: Mercedes-Benz launches AMG EQS 53 4MATIC in India at Rs 2.45 crore

The EQS 53 can go up to 586 kilometres on a single charge and has a maximum power output of 761 horsepower.

  • Aug 24, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, the company's flagship electrified vehicle, has been launched in India. With a price tag of Rs 2.45 crore, the all-electric sedan provides the opulence of an S-Class, the speed of an AMG, and a long battery range of 529-586 km.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is the company's first fully electric luxury sedan under the AMG brand. After the debut of the premium electric vehicle, however, other electric models will be introduced under the banner.

The rear end of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is where its aerodynamic design meets up with itself. The trunk and taillights are seamlessly integrated into one another through an LED strip, creating a sleek aesthetic for the vehicle's back end.

With a battery charge level of at least 75%, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, and it can go on to reach a peak speed of 250 km/h. Under normal circumstances, it can go up to 586 kilometres on a single charge.

The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is powered by a 107.8kWh battery and is based on the company's performance-oriented drive concept.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC is brought into the country as a fully assembled unit import (CBU).

