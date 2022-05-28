In Pics: Check out THESE 5 fuel-efficient motorcycles in India

The prices of petrol and diesel are on the rise, and motorcycles have become a viable option at this point.
In India, the two-wheeler is the most popular form of the vehicle since it is convenient and cost-effective for getting throughout the country. People may navigate more easily through crowded places on two wheels, such as city streets and parking lots when they have access to scooters, motorcycles, and other two-wheeled vehicles.
These two-wheelers that get great mileage are the icing on the cake due to the high petrol and diesel prices in India. We have prepared a list of India's most fuel-efficient.
1. TVS Sport
Because of its lightweight design and impressive fuel economy of 73 kilometres per litre, the TVS Sport is one of the most desirable motorcycles on the market today. At its very heart is a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that is equipped with an air-cooled and fuel injection system. The fuel tank of the motorcycle has a capacity of ten litres. It begins at Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom).
2. Bajaj CT 110X
As it boasts a mileage of 70 kilometres per litre, the Bajaj CT 110X is included on the list. It competes with the TVS Sport, which has a starting price of Rs 65,500 (ex-showroom). This puts it in the same class. Regarding the capacity of the engine, the fuel tank holds 10.5 litres of petrol.
3. Bajaj Platina 110
With a mileage of 70 kilometres per litre, the Bajaj Platina 110 has managed to get a place on the list. The bike is powered by a 115cc single-cylinder, four strokes engine. The pricing begins at Rs 69,216 (ex-showroom). With a fuel capacity of 11 litres, this motorcycle also gets a good range.
4. Hero Splendor Plus
The Hero Splendor Plus is ranked sixth on the list. This bike has a solid market reputation in the field of fuel economy motorcycles, and it is one of the bikes with an astounding mileage of 70 kmpl. The motorcycle is powered by a 97.2cc engine and costs Rs 69,380 (ex-showroom).
5. TVS Star City Plus
With a mileage of 70 km/l, the second TVS motorcycle on the list is an excellent option for those who are concerned about their fuel economy. The TVS Star City Plus has a price tag of Rs 70,205 (ex-showroom), which places it at a pricing point that is higher than that of its competitor. The power for the vehicle comes from a single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled and uses four strokes. The petrol tank on the motorcycle can hold up to 10 litres of fuel.