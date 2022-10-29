In Pics: 5 best SUVs under Rs 10 lakh - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and more

One of the most successful markets for Indian car manufacturers is the small SUV segment. Sales are booming, and the market has room to grow and provide additional opportunities for automakers. In addition, buyers are enthusiastic about this body shape, therefore several sub-4 metre small SUVs like the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, and others are now on sale in India for less than Rs 10 lakh. If you want a small SUV that is shorter than 4 metres and costs less than 10 lakh rupees (ex-showroom), here are some solid choices to consider.

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

1/5 The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a winner in terms of design and features after receiving a significant mid-cycle upgrade. The 1.5-liter petrol engine, mild-hybrid technology, and automated start/stop system all work together to improve fuel economy. Both a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission are available for the Brezza. The SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Kia Sonet

2/5 Kia is becoming a respected player in the sport utility vehicle market. The Kia Sonet, the entry-level option, is popular in India because to its attractive exterior design and well-equipped interior. The Sonet is very exciting compared to other vehicles in its class. It's also available for a low initial investment of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Its engine choices are comparable to those of the Hyundai Venue

3. Tata Nexon

3/5 For a long time, the Tata Nexon was the most popular sport utility vehicle. Well, it's adored because of its 5-star GNCAP crash test rating, roomy cabin, extensive standard equipment list, and fuel-efficient diesel engine. The SUV is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, as well as a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The base pricing for a Tata Nexon is Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom), and there are several other trim levels to choose from.

4. Hyundai Venue

4/5 The Hyundai Venue, a best-seller for the South Korean automaker, has just gotten a refreshed exterior. It has been updated to appear modern and has gained several new functions. There are three engine sizes available: 1.0 litres of turbo-petrol, 1.2 litres of naturally aspirated petrol, and 1.5 litres of diesel. With a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Venue is an affordable option in the small SUV class.

5. Renault Kiger