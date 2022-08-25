Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Hyundai Venue N Line launching on September 6, see what’s new

In order to book the Hyundai Venue N Line, you will need to pay Rs 21,000, and you can do so either off-line or online.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 25, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Hyundai has started to accept bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line. Customers can now book Hyundai Venue N Line online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country for Rs 21,000. The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be the company’s second car in India from Hyundai N Line after the i20 N Line that was launched last year. The Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India on September 6.

 

1. Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line
1/5

N Line distinctive dual-tone alloy wheels, red exterior accents, a red-black interior theme, and red-painted front brake callipers are just a few of the new aesthetic characteristics.

2. Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line
2/5

The Hyundai VENUE N Line will increases the fun of driving by providing consumers with Drive Mode Select, which allows them to select between Normal, Eco, and Sport settings.

3. Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line
3/5

In order to make driving the Hyundai Venue N Line as enjoyable as possible, the vehicle's suspension and steering have also been fine-tuned.

4. Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line
4/5

Powered by a 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Hyundai VENUE N Line is capable of producing up to 120 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque.

5. Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line
5/5

Hyundai Venue N Line features a unique Dashcam with dual camera and the car gets over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features. Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.