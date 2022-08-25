Hyundai Venue N Line launching on September 6, see what’s new

In order to book the Hyundai Venue N Line, you will need to pay Rs 21,000, and you can do so either off-line or online.

Hyundai has started to accept bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line. Customers can now book Hyundai Venue N Line online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country for Rs 21,000. The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be the company’s second car in India from Hyundai N Line after the i20 N Line that was launched last year. The Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India on September 6.