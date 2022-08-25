Hyundai Venue N Line launching on September 6, see what’s new

In order to book the Hyundai Venue N Line, you will need to pay Rs 21,000, and you can do so either off-line or online.
Hyundai has started to accept bookings for the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line. Customers can now book Hyundai Venue N Line online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country for Rs 21,000. The new Hyundai Venue N Line will be the company’s second car in India from Hyundai N Line after the i20 N Line that was launched last year. The Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India on September 6.
1. Hyundai Venue N Line
N Line distinctive dual-tone alloy wheels, red exterior accents, a red-black interior theme, and red-painted front brake callipers are just a few of the new aesthetic characteristics.
2. Hyundai Venue N Line
The Hyundai VENUE N Line will increases the fun of driving by providing consumers with Drive Mode Select, which allows them to select between Normal, Eco, and Sport settings.
3. Hyundai Venue N Line
In order to make driving the Hyundai Venue N Line as enjoyable as possible, the vehicle's suspension and steering have also been fine-tuned.
4. Hyundai Venue N Line
Powered by a 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Hyundai VENUE N Line is capable of producing up to 120 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque.
5. Hyundai Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line features a unique Dashcam with dual camera and the car gets over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features. Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant.