Hyundai Ioniq 5, the most expensive Hyundai in India, launched at Auto Expo 2023 by Shah Rukh Khan

Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in India on the first day of Auto Expo 2023 by ace Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been the brand ambassador for Hyundai India for over two decades now. The company started accepting bookings for the Ioniq 5 EV last month. It is the company’s second electric vehicle in India after the Kona. Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Ioniq 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, Ioniq 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints.