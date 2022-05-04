Honda City e:HEV launched in India: Features, price and other details of the hybrid electric car

The Honda City e:HEV sedan is the first car of the company to bring its Honda Sensing technology or ADAS features to India.

Honda Cars India on Wednesday launched City e:HEV with a price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), marking its debut in the strong hybrid electric vehicle segment in the country.

The City e:HEV is the first car in the mainstream segment equipped with strong hybrid electric technology, the automaker said in a statement.

The Honda City e:HEV sedan is the first Honda car to bring its Honda Sensing technology or ADAS features to India. Know all about the newly launched sedan below.