Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Honda City e:HEV launched in India: Features, price and other details of the hybrid electric car

The Honda City e:HEV sedan is the first car of the company to bring its Honda Sensing technology or ADAS features to India.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 04, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

Honda Cars India on Wednesday launched City e:HEV with a price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), marking its debut in the strong hybrid electric vehicle segment in the country.

The City e:HEV is the first car in the mainstream segment equipped with strong hybrid electric technology, the automaker said in a statement.

The Honda City e:HEV sedan is the first Honda car to bring its Honda Sensing technology or ADAS features to India. Know all about the newly launched sedan below. 

1. Features

Features
1/5

It is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson Cycle petrol engine and two electric motors, that combined, deliver 124 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.

(Pic: Honda) 

2. Mileage

Mileage
2/5

Honda claims the City Hybrid is 40 per cent more fuel-efficient than its petrol counterpart and returns a claimed 26.5 kmpl fuel efficiency. The system functions in three modes, EV-only, Hybrid and Engine only.

(Pic: Honda) 

3. ADAS and safety features

ADAS and safety features
3/5

Honda has also introduced its advanced intelligent safety technology 'Honda Sensing' for the first time in India with the new City e:HEV.  

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) system uses a front windshield camera to offer active safety features like adaptive cruise control forward collision warning and auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist and auto high-beam.

Also, the car features six airbags, hill hold control, stability control and other safety kits on the top-en City ZX.

(Pic: Honda)

4. Interior

Interior
4/5

The new Honda comes with a black and ivory colour scheme with LED headlamps, sunroof, 16-inch alloys, climate control, powered seats, tilt and telescopic steering, an 8-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting and newly added smartwatch integration for the Honda Connect suite of connected-car tech.

(Pic: Honda) 

5. Price

Price
5/5

The Honda City e:HEV sedan has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for its single ZX trim, making it pricier by almost Rs 4.5 lakh over the standard City ZX.

(Pic: Honda) 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.