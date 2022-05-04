Honda City e:HEV launched in India: Features, price and other details of the hybrid electric car

The Honda City e:HEV sedan is the first car of the company to bring its Honda Sensing technology or ADAS features to India.
Honda Cars India on Wednesday launched City e:HEV with a price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), marking its debut in the strong hybrid electric vehicle segment in the country.
The City e:HEV is the first car in the mainstream segment equipped with strong hybrid electric technology, the automaker said in a statement.
The Honda City e:HEV sedan is the first Honda car to bring its Honda Sensing technology or ADAS features to India. Know all about the newly launched sedan below.
1. Features
It is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, Atkinson Cycle petrol engine and two electric motors, that combined, deliver 124 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.
(Pic: Honda)
2. Mileage
Honda claims the City Hybrid is 40 per cent more fuel-efficient than its petrol counterpart and returns a claimed 26.5 kmpl fuel efficiency. The system functions in three modes, EV-only, Hybrid and Engine only.
(Pic: Honda)
3. ADAS and safety features
Honda has also introduced its advanced intelligent safety technology 'Honda Sensing' for the first time in India with the new City e:HEV.
The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) system uses a front windshield camera to offer active safety features like adaptive cruise control forward collision warning and auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist and auto high-beam.
Also, the car features six airbags, hill hold control, stability control and other safety kits on the top-en City ZX.
(Pic: Honda)
4. Interior
The new Honda comes with a black and ivory colour scheme with LED headlamps, sunroof, 16-inch alloys, climate control, powered seats, tilt and telescopic steering, an 8-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting and newly added smartwatch integration for the Honda Connect suite of connected-car tech.
(Pic: Honda)
5. Price
The Honda City e:HEV sedan has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for its single ZX trim, making it pricier by almost Rs 4.5 lakh over the standard City ZX.
(Pic: Honda)