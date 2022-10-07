Hero Vida V1 Pro, Ola S1 Pro and other electric scooters with maximum range: Top 5 till now

Hero MotoCorp's sibling brand Vida has finally jumped on the EV bandwagon. Here are the top five longest-range electric scooters on the market.
Over the course of the last year, the electric vehicle (EV) market in India has undergone something of a transformation. On October 7, Hero MotoCorp launched its new Hero Vida V1 range of electric scooters in India, making it the latest player in the electric two-wheeler market. On Diwali, Ola Electric will launch its most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market, making the electric two-wheeler segment more competitive.
We've compiled a list of the top five electric scooters currently available in the Indian market with the highest range.
1. Ola S1 Pro
The Ola S1 Pro's maximum stated range is 181 kilometres, and its top speed is 115 kilometres per hour, due to its battery's 3.91 kilowatt-hour (kWh) capacity.
2. Hero Vida V1 Plus
The Vida V1 scooters launch marks the Hero MotoCorp's debut in the EV segment. The top of the line Vide V1 Pro model is claimed to offer a range of 165km.
3. Hero Electric Nyx HX
The scooter claims to be capable of 42 km/h, and its three lithium-ion battery packs have a total capacity of 1.536 kWh, which contributes to its incredible 165 km range.
4. Ather Energy 450x Gen3
The new Ather Energy 450x Gen3 is equipped with a 25% larger and more powerful 3.7 kWh battery, allowing it to go 146km according to the ARAI standard.
5. TVS iQube ST
The TVS iQube ST is the electric scooter's top-of-the-line variant, boasting increased range in addition to a faster peak speed. The regular and S models have had their claimed real-world range increased to 100 km, while the ST model's claimed real-world range has increased to 140 km.