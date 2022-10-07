Search icon
Hero Vida V1 Pro, Ola S1 Pro and other electric scooters with maximum range: Top 5 till now

Hero MotoCorp's sibling brand Vida has finally jumped on the EV bandwagon. Here are the top five longest-range electric scooters on the market.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 07, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

Over the course of the last year, the electric vehicle (EV) market in India has undergone something of a transformation. On October 7, Hero MotoCorp launched its new Hero Vida V1 range of electric scooters in India, making it the latest player in the electric two-wheeler market. On Diwali, Ola Electric will launch its most affordable electric scooter in the Indian market, making the electric two-wheeler segment more competitive.

We've compiled a list of the top five electric scooters currently available in the Indian market with the highest range.

1. Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro
1/5

The Ola S1 Pro's maximum stated range is 181 kilometres, and its top speed is 115 kilometres per hour, due to its battery's 3.91 kilowatt-hour (kWh) capacity.

2. Hero Vida V1 Plus

Hero Vida V1 Plus
2/5

The Vida V1 scooters launch marks the Hero MotoCorp's debut in the EV segment. The top of the line Vide V1 Pro model is claimed to offer a range of 165km.

3. Hero Electric Nyx HX

Hero Electric Nyx HX
3/5

The scooter claims to be capable of 42 km/h, and its three lithium-ion battery packs have a total capacity of 1.536 kWh, which contributes to its incredible 165 km range.

4. Ather Energy 450x Gen3

Ather Energy 450x Gen3
4/5

The new Ather Energy 450x Gen3 is equipped with a 25% larger and more powerful 3.7 kWh battery, allowing it to go 146km according to the ARAI standard.

5. TVS iQube ST

TVS iQube ST
5/5

The TVS iQube ST is the electric scooter's top-of-the-line variant, boasting increased range in addition to a faster peak speed. The regular and S models have had their claimed real-world range increased to 100 km, while the ST model's claimed real-world range has increased to 140 km.

