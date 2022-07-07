Search icon
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday

Apart from cricket, Dhoni is also quite popular among automotive enthusiasts due to his passions for cars and bikes.

MS Dhoni, the former cricket World Cup-winning captain, is celebrating his birthday today (July 7) as he turned 41. The Jharkhand born cricketer is one of the most popular athletes in the country with around 39 million Instagram followers. Also known as Mahi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has several amazon feats in his bag and he is the most successful Indian cricket team captain till now. Apart from cricket, Dhoni is also quite popular among automotive enthusiasts due to his passions for cars and bikes. The ‘Captain Cool’ has been spotted numerous times while flaunting his exotic collection. It is worth noting that MS Dhoni's love for cars and bikes is not only limited to new and exclusive vehicles as he also owns a few ‘iconic’ models. While wishing Happy Birthday MS Dhoni, let’s have a look at a few cars and bikes owned by the ace cricketer.

 

1. Hummer H2

Hummer H2
1/9

2. Yamaha RD350

Yamaha RD350
2/9

3. Porsche 718 Boxter

Porsche 718 Boxter
3/9

4. BSA Goldstar

BSA Goldstar
4/9

5. Confederate Hellcat X132

Confederate Hellcat X132
5/9

6. Kawasaki Ninja H2

Kawasaki Ninja H2
6/9

7. Nissan One Ton

Nissan One Ton
7/9

8. Harley Davidson FatBoy

Harley Davidson FatBoy
8/9

9. Suzuki Shogun

Suzuki Shogun
9/9

