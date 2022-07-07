Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday

MS Dhoni, the former cricket World Cup-winning captain, is celebrating his birthday today (July 7) as he turned 41. The Jharkhand born cricketer is one of the most popular athletes in the country with around 39 million Instagram followers. Also known as Mahi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has several amazon feats in his bag and he is the most successful Indian cricket team captain till now. Apart from cricket, Dhoni is also quite popular among automotive enthusiasts due to his passions for cars and bikes. The ‘Captain Cool’ has been spotted numerous times while flaunting his exotic collection. It is worth noting that MS Dhoni's love for cars and bikes is not only limited to new and exclusive vehicles as he also owns a few ‘iconic’ models. While wishing Happy Birthday MS Dhoni, let’s have a look at a few cars and bikes owned by the ace cricketer.