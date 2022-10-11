Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday

Here's a look at Hardik Pandya's expensive car collection.
It's Hardik Pandya's birthday and he turns 29 today. Pandya is one of the very popular Indian cricketers. It's no secret that Hardik Pandya adores automobiles. The talented Indian batsman has a variety of expensive vehicles, including Mercedes and Lamborghinis, in addition to a pretty basic white Toyota Etios.
1. Lamborghini Huracan EVO
One of the most recent additions to his garage is the Huracan EVO. It is equipped with one of the market's last naturally aspirated V10 petrol engines. The 5.2-litre engine produces a maximum of 638 Bhp and a peak torque of 600 Nm. It has a 0-100 time of 2.9 seconds. Hardik's EVO is a bright sunshine orange and cost him approximately Rs. 3.73 Crores ex-showroom.
2. Range Rover Vogue
Hardik has also been spotted cruising around in a hulking white Range Rover Vogue, continuing his affinity for SUVs. He often uploads pictures from his Rover to Instagram, switching between the driver's seat and the more luxurious back seat.
3. Audi A6
Hardik Pandya is the proud owner of an Audi A6 power saloon. According to Financial Express, the Audi A6 was one of the top-selling Audi vehicles in the country when it arrived in Hardik's garage in April 2018.
4. Toyota Etios
Only after Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya uploaded a photo of himself with the Etios did this modest purchase come to light. Although the Toyota Etios was introduced as a tiny sedan, it offered significantly greater room than its respectable rivals. Its 595-liter boot was substantially larger than what was available for the price and market niche at the time. The engine's greatest power output was a meagre 67 Bhp, but it had a respectable 170 Nm of torque. A 1.5-liter gasoline engine with naturally aspirated air was also an option. That generated a peak torque of 132 Nm and 88 Bhp of maximum power. The Toyota Yaris was replaced by the Etios.
5. Mercedes G-Wagon
The AMG G63 was introduced by Mercedes as an improved and far more potent version of the hugely popular G-Wagen. Hardik bought it in 2019, not long after it had launched, without wasting any time. Few vehicles can equal the AMG G63's presence on the road. A hand-built 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine is included. It has a maximum power output of 585 Bhp and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It is only available with automatic transmissions that drive all four wheels. It has a staggering ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.19 crores.