Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Megastar’s exotic car collection on his 67th birthday

Chiranjeevi, ace Telugu actor, also referred as ‘Megastar’ who recently joined forces with Salman Khan for upcoming movie GodFather is celebrating his birthday today (August 22) as he turned 67. Chiranjeevi is one of the most beloved actors in the country with more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram. As of now, Chiranjeevi has acted in more than 150 movies and is quite a renowned face for film lovers. Apart from movies, Chiranjeevi is also quite popular among automotive enthusiasts due to his passions for cars and bikes. The ‘Megastar’ has been spotted numerous times while flaunting his exotic collection. It is worth noting that Chiranjeevi’s love for cars is not only limited to sporty models but has a very keen interest in big SUVs. While wishing Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi, let’s have a look at the cars owned by the popular Telugu star.
1. Rolls Royce Phantom
Rolls Royce Phantom is the most expensive car in Chiranjeevi’s garage. The exotic sedan features 6.8-litre V12 engine under the hood. The engine churns out 460Bhp. The luxury car also sports a luxury number plate that reads ‘1111.
2. Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most trusted SUVs owned by celebrities and Telugu star Chiranjeevi also owns one. The Toyota Land Cruiser owned by Chiranjeevi was gifted to him on 59th birthday by his son Ram Charan Teja. Chiranjeevi also owns an older version of Toyota Land Cruiser SUV.
3. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
As per the reports, Chiranjeevi also owns the popular Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV that is also among the most beloved cars by celebrities. The SUV features a ladder frame and it is power by a powerful 5.5-litre V8 engine.
4. Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography
The Range Rover Autobiography SUV is one of the latest cars in Chiranjeevi’s collection. The Range Rover Autobiography is owned by several other Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and others. The SUV is offered in two models - standard and long wheelbase.
5. Range Rover Vogue
The Range Rover Vogue was the first Land Rover in Chiranjeevi’s car collection. The star owns an old Range Rover Vogue SUV that is quite sturdy and heavier than the current-gen model. The SUV was priced around Rs 1 crore when the star bought it.