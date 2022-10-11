Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at Big B's exotic car collection on his 80th birthday

It’s Amitabh Bachhan's 80th birthday today. Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, is a role model for audiences of all ages and one of the most adored performers in the movie business. The versatile Big B has portrayed a variety of parts during his almost five-decade career, from the angry young man to the stereotypical lover boy, and even as he gets older, his performances create an impression on the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a variety of things, including singing and composing poetry. But he also has a deep interest in automobiles. The actor has a luxury collection of vehicles in his garage, including trips that the average person can only imagine. Let's have a look through a few of Big B's most expensive automobile purchases.