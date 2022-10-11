Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at Big B's exotic car collection on his 80th birthday

Here's a look at Amitabh Bachchan's expensive car collection.
It’s Amitabh Bachhan's 80th birthday today. Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, is a role model for audiences of all ages and one of the most adored performers in the movie business. The versatile Big B has portrayed a variety of parts during his almost five-decade career, from the angry young man to the stereotypical lover boy, and even as he gets older, his performances create an impression on the audience.
Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a variety of things, including singing and composing poetry. But he also has a deep interest in automobiles. The actor has a luxury collection of vehicles in his garage, including trips that the average person can only imagine. Let's have a look through a few of Big B's most expensive automobile purchases.
1. Range Rover Autobiography
Amitabh Bachchan is the proud owner of a Rs 3 crore Range Rover Autobiography. Bachchan bought this in 2016.
2. Porsche Cayman S
Amitabh Bachchan's first two-seater sports car is the Porsche Cayman S. The posh-looking vehicle is worth Rs 95.51 lakh.
3. Mini Cooper S
Amitabh Bachchan drives a red Mini Cooper S, a luxury vehicle that is ideal for Mumbai traffic. Big B received this Mini Cooper model, which has a retail price of Rs 34.77 lakh, as a present from his son Abhishek Bachchan in 2012.
4. Bentley Continental GT
The Bentley Continental GT is likely one of the Bachchans' most costly vehicles. In India, the cost of this opulent vehicle ranges from Rs 3.29 crore to Rs 4.04 crore. The vehicle has a top speed of 329 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and 0 to 160 km/h in 8.9 seconds.
5. Mercedes-Benz S 3450
The Mercedes-Benz S 450 is the most expensive model in the S-Class lineup. In India, the five-seater car is worth Rs 1.41 crore. This car, like the majority of Big B's vehicles, is white. Not only that, but the Bachchans own several Mercedes S Class models, including the S350, S560, and Mercedes V220D.
6. Lexus LX570
Amitabh Bachchan also owns a Lexus LX 570, a luxurious SUV. The car costs Rs 2.32 crore because it is fully imported into India.