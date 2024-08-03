From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

Here are major launches of top electric cars in India in 2024.
The EV market in India is experiencing a significant boom, with a growing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions. Recognising this trend, top Indian car companies are gearing up to launch a range of electric vehicles which will not only feature significant upgrades but also be affordable. Here are some launches of top electric cars in India in 2024.
1. Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV made its grand launch in India on January 17, 2024. The look of the Punch EV is absolutely stunning with its expansive daytime running lights and headlamps cleverly positioned on the bumper. A handy charging port graces the front and the EV rolls on impressive 16-inch alloy wheels. It’s price starts at Rs 10.99 lakh.
2. Maruti Suzuki eVX
The Maruti Suzuki eVX is set to disrupt the EV market with its expected launch by December 202. This new entrant might just be a game-changer for the industry. Although power outputs aren’t disclosed yet, we can expect a driving range of 550 kilometres with a 60kWh battery pack.
3. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is all set to enter production in November 2024 and launch by the end of this year.
4. Tata Curvv EV
The Tata Curvv EV is set to hit the Indian markets on August 7, 2024. Likely to launch with an estimated cost of about Rs. 18.00 to 24.00 Lakh, it offers a single model version that comes in a palette of three distinct colors.
5. Mahindra XUV.e8
Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to make its debut on the Indian market in December 2024. This new ride is expected to fall somewhere between Rs. 21.00 to 30.00 Lakh, making it an intriguing choice for those in the market for a new SUV.
6. BYD Seal
The BYD Seal electric sedan was launched in India in March, 2024. BYD Seal Ex-Showroom price ranges from ₹ 41 to 53 Lakh. The top variant of Seal is Performance and the base variant is Dynamic.