5 . Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon, starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), has achieved 5-star safety ratings in both BNCAP and GNCAP. In GNCAP, it scored 16.06/17 for adult occupant protection and 25/49 for child occupant safety, while in the 2024 Bharat NCAP, it excelled with 29.41/32 for adult protection and 43.83/49 for child protection. The Nexon comes equipped with a range of safety features, including 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and hill hold control.