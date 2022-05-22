From Mahindra Scorpio-N to Hyundai Venue facelift, most anticipated car launches of June 2022

Mahindra has a new direction for the iconic Scorpio, Hyundai will unveil upgraded entry-level SUV and Maruti is set for 2nd major launch of the year.
Car launches in June 2022: As we are set to conclude May and enter June of 2022, the month is highly anticipated among car lovers in the country, especially SUV fans. Next generation automobile models of highly successful cars in the market are set to officially go on sale next month. From Mahindra’s new direction for the iconic Scorpio to Hyundai’s updated entry-level SUV and Maruti Suzuki’s second major launch of the year, here are the most anticipated cars to come to the Indian market in June 2022:
READ | This Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupés costs Rs 11,06,68,15,956: 10 Photos of world's most expensive car
1. Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra & Mahindra’s iconic SUV created a storm in the market around 20 years ago. Its latest model, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be officially unveiled by the company on June 27. It will be on the market for customers to choose, alongside the current generation Scorpio model, which will be rebranded as Mahindra Scorpio Classic.
Check out: In pics: New Mahindra Scorpio-N unveiled in India, 5 things to know
2. Hyundai Venue 2022
Hyundai's entry-level SUV, the Venue was a hit on its launch and a new 2022 model is reportedly set to be unveiled on June 16. The changes in the new model are expected to include a facelift, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, 6 airbags, ABS with several new interior and exterior features. Stay tuned!
Photo: Zee Media Bureau
3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Set to be Maruti’s second major launch of 2022 after Baleno, the new gen 2022 Brezza was reportedly spotted while in a TVC advertisement commercial recently. The next-gen model of Brezza has distinct design changes externally and in the car’s interiors. Addition comfort and safety features are also expected with the car to be run on 1.5L petrol engine. It is expected to launch next month.
4. Citroen C3
Unveiled in India in September 2021, the C3 is inspired by big brother C5 Aircross and takes on the likes of recently entrants Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch. The C3 will boast a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 bhp or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine producing 100 bhp and Citroen will reportedly offer up to 78 customisation options. After months of anticipation, the Citroen C3 is expected to launch next month.
Photos: Zee Media Bureau