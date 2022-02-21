From low pollution to super savings: 5 reasons to buy Electric Vehicles in India

Electric Vehicles or EVs are gathering a lot of traction in India due to their low pollution levels and saving on fuel.

The sales of Electric Vehicles or EVs in India are reaching new highs as technological advancements and high fuel prices have driven a lot of people in the country to purchase these cars during the pandemic season, which simply run on electricity.

As the vehicles don’t run on fuel, they have become a popular choice in the automobile market in India, with major brands now developing their own models. Keeping this in mind, here are some reasons why you should by an EV in India.