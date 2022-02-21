From low pollution to super savings: 5 reasons to buy Electric Vehicles in India

Electric Vehicles or EVs are gathering a lot of traction in India due to their low pollution levels and saving on fuel.
The sales of Electric Vehicles or EVs in India are reaching new highs as technological advancements and high fuel prices have driven a lot of people in the country to purchase these cars during the pandemic season, which simply run on electricity.
As the vehicles don’t run on fuel, they have become a popular choice in the automobile market in India, with major brands now developing their own models. Keeping this in mind, here are some reasons why you should by an EV in India.
1. Environment friendly and sustainable
EVs cause absolutely no air pollution. Once the electric vehicle is manufactured, it contributes to little to no air pollution since it runs on electricity, and not on fossil fuels. One advantage of EV is that it can also be driven during the odd-even rule in Delhi since they don’t contribute to air pollution.
2. Cost effective maintenance
Since there are fewer parts involved in making an electric vehicle, very little maintenance is required to keep your EV running smoothly. The repair work for EVs is also cheaper since not much replacement of parts is required after manufacturing.
3. Smoother drive than ICE vehicles
It has been proven that EVs offer a smoother drive as compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Since there is no lag in changing gears, an electric vehicle is ideal in a high traffic scenario.
4. More storage
Since there is no engine under the hood of your car, you get two storage options with an electric vehicle. This means that you can also keep things under the bonnet of your car, in addition to the boot. Plus, the seating is more comfortable in an EV since there is no transmission tunnel to take up space.
5. Higher resale value
Since there is a lower wear and tear factor associated with electric vehicles, it has a much higher resale value than normal ICE vehicles. There is also buyback offers available for EVs, as it is likely that they can retain 60 percent of their original value after three years.