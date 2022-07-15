Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have been trending all over social media since the revelation of their relationship. The business tycoon Modi shared a few images with the former Miss Universe winner on Twitter and revealed that they have been dating for a while. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together". For those who are unaware, Lalit Modi is the founder of Indian Premier League (IPL). Modi is also former Executive Director of Godfrey Phillips India and he is currently residing in London. The business tycoon is also popular among car enthusiasts due to his love for exotic cars. Let’s have a look at a few of the exotic cars owned by Lalit Modi.