Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have been trending all over social media since the revelation of their relationship.

  • Jul 15, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have been trending all over social media since the revelation of their relationship. The business tycoon Modi shared a few images with the former Miss Universe winner on Twitter and revealed that they have been dating for a while. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together". For those who are unaware, Lalit Modi is the founder of Indian Premier League (IPL). Modi is also former Executive Director of Godfrey Phillips India and he is currently residing in London. The business tycoon is also popular among car enthusiasts due to his love for exotic cars. Let’s have a look at a few of the exotic cars owned by Lalit Modi.

 

1. Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta


Lalit Modi got the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta sports car as a 50th birthday gift from his son. The car has a special number plate that reads ‘CRI3KET’. The car is not sold in India and is priced at around 4.72 crores.

 

2. Ferrari 488 Pista Spider

Ferrari 488 Pista Spider


The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider owned by Lalit Modi is finished in a Blue TDF paint scheme with Argento livery. Bought by Lalit Modi in December 2020, the car also gets a special number plate that reads ‘MOD IR’. The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider can reach the speed of 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and flat out it can hit a top speed of 340 kmph.

 

3. Bentley Mulsanne Speed

Bentley Mulsanne Speed


Another special car with a special number plate owned by Lalit Modi. The Bentley Mulsanne Speed has not been discontinued by the company and it is quite rare. The car can churn out 530 hp of max power and it can reach the speed of 100km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

 

4. BMW 7 series

BMW 7 series


Lalit Modi has been spotted several times while travelling in his BMW 7 series luxury saloon in India. The car is a top-end 760 Li variant and costs around Rs 1.95 crores (ex-showroom).

 

5. McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S


The McLaren 720S is owned by Lalit Modi’s son and the business tycoon shared the image of the super car on his Instagram account. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can accelerate the car to 100km/h speed in just 2.8 seconds.

 

