Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon

The Ducati Diavel's chassis and suspension will be updated for 2023, and it will have a more powerful V4 engine.

The new Diavel V4 has been unveiled by Ducati, and as the name implies, the most significant upgrade to the power cruiser is the installation of Bologna's V4 Granturismo engine. Also new for 2023, the Diavel has updated aesthetics and a revised chassis from Ducati.

1/6 The maximum output of the Ducati Diavel V4 Granturismo's 1158cc engine is 168 hp, and the engine's 126 Nm of torque.

2/6 The new Diavel has a 5.5-inch TFT screen and a Bluetooth/dash interface, making it superior than the 1260's 3.5-inch screen.

3/6 The fuel consumption of the new Ducati is higher than that of the L-twin by more than 16 percent, thus the V4 has a bigger, 20-litre fuel tank.

4/6 The front brakes on the Diavel V4 are Brembo Stylema callipers and 330mm discs. When compared to the discs and callipers of a 1260, they are a noticeable upgrade.

5/6 The Ducati Diavel V4 borrows the L-electronic twin's package, which includes a variety of power settings, traction control, launch control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, and cruise control.

