DB4 GT Zagato Continuation: Aston Martin unveils its most expensive car, here is how much it costs

Aston Martin's DB4 GT Zagato Continuation will make its public debut at 24 Hours of Le Mans.

British carmaker Aston Martin has unveiled the brand new DB4 GT Zagato Continuation vehicle as part of its DBZ Centenary Collection. The model will make its public debut at 24 Hours of Le Mans, scheduled to take place June 15-16 at the famous French automobile endurance event.

DB4 GT Zagato Continuation has been developed at Aston Martin’s Heritage Division headquarters in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire.

The track-only sports car is Aston Martin's most expensive vehicle to date and will cost £6 million or US $ 7.6 million (Rs 52.75 crore).

In a press release on Tuesday, the company said that the vehicle would be unveiled at the world’s most famous endurance motorsport event later this week.

Breaking cover at Aston Martin’s VIP hospitality facility alongside the famous French circuit, the first complete DB4 GT Zagato Continuation – one of just 19 cars being made – will be on show throughout the gruelling 24-hour race, it said.

Along with the statement, Aston released a set of photos taken at the brand's Heritage Division headquarters in England, giving every detail of this model.

Here are all the details about Aston Martin's latest offering with some breathtaking photos of the beauty: (All photos: Aston Martin)