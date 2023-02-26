Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories

Check out these cool bike gadgets or accessories such as helmets, locks, bells racks and many more.
10 cool bike gadgets and accessories
1. Bike Lights
Bike lights are essential for safe riding at night. They not only make you visible to other road users but also help you see where you are going. There are a variety of bike lights available on the market, including rechargeable LED lights, wheel lights, and even smart bike lights that automatically adjust their brightness based on ambient light. (Pic: Freepik)
2. Bike Locks
A good bike lock is a must-have accessory to prevent your bike from being stolen. There are many types of bike locks available, including cable locks, U-locks, and chain locks. You can choose the one that best suits your needs. (Pic: Freepik)
3. GPS Bike Computer
A GPS bike computer is an excellent accessory for serious cyclists who want to track their performance and monitor their progress. These devices can measure speed, distance, heart rate, and even cadence. (Pic: Freepik)
4. Bike Phone Mount
A bike phone mount is a convenient accessory for cyclists who use their phones for navigation, music, or other purposes while riding. It securely attaches your phone to your bike's handlebars, so you can easily access it while riding. (Pic: Freepik)
5. Bike Fenders
Bike fenders are essential for keeping you and your bike clean and dry when riding in wet or muddy conditions. They prevent water, mud, and other debris from splashing up onto your clothes and bike components. (Pic: Freepik)
6. Bike Panniers
Bike panniers are bags that attach to your bike's rear rack or frame and are used for carrying items while cycling. They come in different sizes and shapes and are perfect for commuting or touring. (Pic: Freepik)
7. Bike Bell
A bike bell is a simple accessory that can be incredibly useful for alerting pedestrians and other cyclists of your presence. They come in different designs and styles and are an easy way to add some personality to your bike. (Pic: Freepik)
8. Bike Rack
A bike rack is an essential accessory for transporting your bike by car or on public transportation. There are different types of bike racks available, including hitch-mounted, trunk-mounted, and roof-mounted. (Pic: Freepik)
9. Bike Helmet
A bike helmet is the most important accessory you can have for cycling. It protects your head from injury in the event of an accident and can even save your life. (Pic: Freepik)
10. Bike Mirrors
A bike mirror is a simple accessory that can greatly improve your safety while cycling. It allows you to see behind you without having to turn your head, giving you a better view of traffic and potential hazards. (Pic: Freepik)