Cost effective, lower loan rates: 5 benefits of buying a second hand car in India

Purchasing a second-hand car can be beneficial for you for several reasons, the main one being that it’s very cost-effective.
Buying a car requires weeks, sometimes months of research about features, usage, mileage, and most importantly, if it fits in your budget or not. Nowadays, people another factor to keep in mind, whether to buy a new car or a second-hand car.
The market for second-hand cars is increasing in India, especially among working professionals who need an efficient and cost-effective way of travelling daily. Second-hand cars can be a good investment if you are a car enthusiast and are on a budget.
Here are a few benefits of buying a second-hand car in India
1. Very cost-effective
Buying a second-hand car can lead to major savings for you, as compared to buying a brand new vehicle. It is bound to give you your value for money, as they have almost half the price of a new vehicle which is the same make and model.
2. Low charges of insurance and registration
The rate of insurance mostly depends on the age of a new car, and since a second-hand car is bound to be a few years old, the charges for insurance are set to remain low. The registration fee for the car is also expected to be lower.
3. Slow depreciation in value
The moment a new car is driven out of a showroom, its value depreciates by a major percentage. With pre-owned cars, that is not the case. The value of a used car is bound to depreciate with time as well, but not as rapidly as with new cars.
4. Lower loan rates
Since the price of a used car is lower as compared to a new car, the amount that is needed to be borrowed from a bank as a loan is also set to be less, which means that you can pay off your loan in a shorter time.
5. Relief during inflation
Since the rate of inflation is increasing with each passing day, buying a second-hand car rather than a brand new one can provide major relief to you. It is bound to be a financially better decision, especially if you are a working professional.