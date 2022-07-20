Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV launched in India, price start at Rs 5.70 lakh

Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV has been launched in India with a price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in six variants.
With a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom), Citroen C3 has finally been launched for the Indian consumers in India, where it will face stiff competition for sales. Even though it's a subcompact SUV by shape and pricing, the French business is selling it as a "hatchback with a twist" instead of an SUV.
This Made-At-India model is the first product of the C-Cubed family of vehicles and it is produced in its manufacturing plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu with over 90% localisation.
1. Citroen C3: Variant wise pricing
Citrone C3 is available in 6 variants starting from Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top of the line version.
Citroen C3 1.2P Live: Rs 5,70,500
Citroen C3 1.2P Feel: Rs 6,62,500
Citroen C3 1.2P Feel VIBE PACK: Rs 6,77,500
Citroen C3 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE: Rs 6,77,500
Citroen C3 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK: Rs 6,92,500
Citroen C3 1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK: Rs 8,05,500
2. Citroen C3: Design
The Citroen C3 has a small body with the French automaker's signature style, including a chrome grill across the front fascia that connects the vehicle's DRL and headlights. It has body cladding all the way around as well as large skid plates in the front and back, and it comes in 10 exterior color options, three packs, and 56 customization options.
3. Citroen C3: Features
The French carmaker has been rather generous in terms of available equipment with the Citroen C3. The 10.0-inch touchscreen entertainment system has four speakers, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. There are also dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.
4. Citroen C3: engine and transmission
The Indian-spec Citroen C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that delivers 81 BHP and 112 Nm of torque. A 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 109 BHP and 190 Nm of torque is also available. For the time being, the only transmissions available are a 5-speed manual gearbox for naturally aspirated engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox for the turbocharged engine.
5. Citroen C3: Vehicle warranty
Citroen C3 Warranty Program includes a two-year/40,000 km standard vehicle warranty or a 12-month/10,000 km warranty on spare parts and accessories, and 24/7 Roadside Assistance for optimum convenience and mobility.
6. Citroen C3: Rivals
The Citroen C3 will compete in the same segment with competitors such as the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and others.