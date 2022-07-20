Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV launched in India, price start at Rs 5.70 lakh

Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV has been launched in India with a price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in six variants.

With a starting price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom), Citroen C3 has finally been launched for the Indian consumers in India, where it will face stiff competition for sales. Even though it's a subcompact SUV by shape and pricing, the French business is selling it as a "hatchback with a twist" instead of an SUV.

This Made-At-India model is the first product of the C-Cubed family of vehicles and it is produced in its manufacturing plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu with over 90% localisation.